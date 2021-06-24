Cancel
Mike Hoss Named New Play-By-Play Radio Announcer for New Orleans Saints

By Jude Walker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Longtime New Orleans broadcaster Mike Hoss has been named the new play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL and the New Orleans Saints radio network. Of course, here in Lafayette, you can hear New Orleans Saints broadcasts on 97.3 The Dawg and ESPN 1420. Hoss will...

