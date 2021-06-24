2137 Deer Run Dr., Tupelo, Mississippi 38804
Luxurious Spanish Revival estate with 46.4 acres just off Mt Vernon road. Built by Gary Dailey, featured as Home of the Year in MS Builders Magazine, main residence offers 3,655 sf, three car garage, guest house w/ additional 1728 sf. Immaculate chef's kitchen w/ high end appliances: dbl Viking ovens, gas range, wet bar w/ blt in beverage fridge, polished limestone floors-the perfect setting to entertain overlooking spacious living & dining areas. Expansive owners suite complete w sauna & work out area. Additional en-suite bedrms w/ Brazilian cherry floors, oversized closets. Blue stone courtyard outside w/ Viking Stove & Grill wrapped in stone, outdoor dining & sitting area, extensive landscaping & wooded park like area leading to guest house w/ shop & guest aptt. All info subj to verif.www.djournal.com