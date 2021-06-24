Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

What will the GOP’s new ‘climate caucus’ accomplish?

Posted by 
Grist
Grist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Representative John Curtis of Utah wasn’t always interested in tackling climate change. In 2018, his first full year in Congress, he voted against 35 climate and environmental bills, according to the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group that keeps track of how members of Congress vote. But earlier this year, Curtis invited his fellow Republican lawmakers to Salt Lake City to talk about rising temperatures. He hoped six lawmakers would show. Two dozen Republicans took him up on his offer, including six ranking members of congressional committees. Now, Curtis is keeping the momentum going by starting a new GOP-only climate caucus in the House of Representatives.

grist.org
Grist

Grist

Seattle, WA
708
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1999, Grist is a beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.

 https://grist.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change Mitigation#Gop#Republicans#Democrats#House#The New York Times#Citizens Climate Lobby#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats blast Sinema logic on filibuster

Democrats pressuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to abandon her defense of the filibuster say there's little evidence to support her recent argument that getting rid of it would be an invitation for partisan seesawing on major legislation. ObamaCare has endured the test of time, the Democrats note. And while there...
POTUSMSNBC

GOP's 'critical race theory' astroturfing is the new tea party

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, chair of the Republican Study Committee, recently sent a memo to members telling them to “lean into the culture war.”. The “backlash against Critical Race Theory is real," Banks wrote, saying that the opposition to te idea of teaching that maybe America’s systems are tainted with racism is “the same vision shared by civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.” (For the record: It is not.)
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Rep. John Curtis On Hopes For The New Conservative Climate Caucus

This week, a group of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives announced they're forming a conservative climate caucus. Normally, the creation of a new caucus in Congress would hardly make news. But this is different because under the leadership of former President Trump, many in the Republican Party have either denied or minimized the impacts of climate change. Representative John Curtis of Utah spearheaded the creation of the new caucus, and he joins us now to tell us more. Congressman, welcome.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

GOP lawmakers irate over Biden’s double-cross on infrastructure

Republican lawmakers are fuming over what they see as double-cross by President Biden and Democrats on the infrastructure deal reached on Thursday. GOP senators, in particular, feel as though they went out on a limb for the White House in agreeing to a deal. In return, lawmakers say, they wound up being surprised by Mr. Biden’s pledge to veto the infrastructure package if it is not accompanied by a wish list of liberal priorities.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why Graham is rejecting a bipartisan deal he helped negotiate

Early on in the Obama era, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) not only recognized the climate crisis as real, he also believed that federal action to address the crisis was likely. In the summer of 2009, the South Carolina Republican began detailed negotiations with then-Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) and then-Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) on a comprehensive climate/energy bill.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate plants a seed for bipartisan climate solutions

Few things unite Democrats and Republicans in Congress these days. Yet, in a resounding 92-8 vote yesterday, the Senate passed a groundbreaking piece of climate legislation: the Growing Climate Solutions Act. The bill, which was introduced in April by Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), will help farmers,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The Big Lie is still complicating Biden's biggest promise

(CNN) — In President Joe Biden's America, there are shades of gray between red and blue. While Biden is preaching that bipartisanship is possible in Washington on infrastructure and is making an effort to work with Republicans, his Justice Department is alleging "racially motivated" overreach by the GOP in US states on elections.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

GOP senators are furious over Biden pledge tying infrastructure bill to huge Democratic package

Congressional Republicans erupted on Friday after President Biden pledged to reject a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless Congress also approves a broader Democratic spending package. While touting a major breakthrough on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, Biden said Thursday that he would not sign the $973 billion measure unless lawmakers also sent him...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Infrastructure timeline: What Congress will do next

(CNN) — A bipartisan deal is clinched, but the marathon of negotiations over how to move not one but two infrastructure packages through Congress is just getting underway, testing Democratic unity, President Joe Biden's leadership and Republicans' resolve. Bottom line: The announcement Thursday from the White House? That's the starting...
Presidential ElectionABC7 Chicago

Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents

For the GOP incumbents who broke with their party earlier this year by casting votes to impeach or convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president looms large over their 2022 reelection campaigns, inspiring a slew of primary challengers determined to oust the Republicans who turned on the president.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

GOP Sen. John Thune Confirms Senate Will Take 2-Week Recess Without Deal on Policing Bill

The Senate's No. 2 GOP leader John Thune confirmed the Senate will take a two-week recess without reaching a bipartisan deal on a policing bill. GOP negotiator Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina set a "June or bust" goal on reaching a deal on revamping policing practices and holding officers accountable over misconduct. President Joe Biden initially set a deadline for lawmakers on May 25, the date when George Floyd, who is Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a knee to his neck in 2020.