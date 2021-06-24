What will the GOP’s new ‘climate caucus’ accomplish?

Representative John Curtis of Utah wasn’t always interested in tackling climate change. In 2018, his first full year in Congress, he voted against 35 climate and environmental bills, according to the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group that keeps track of how members of Congress vote. But earlier this year, Curtis invited his fellow Republican lawmakers to Salt Lake City to talk about rising temperatures. He hoped six lawmakers would show. Two dozen Republicans took him up on his offer, including six ranking members of congressional committees. Now, Curtis is keeping the momentum going by starting a new GOP-only climate caucus in the House of Representatives.