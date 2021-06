A U.S. Marine from Upstate New York has been shot in Times Square, according to multiple reports. WABC reports Samuel Poulin, 21, is in a New York City hospital after being wounded by a stray bullet Sunday evening near Broadway. Police said six street vendors got into an argument when one of them pulled a gun, firing a single shot which struck Poulin nearby outside a Starbucks, near the New York Marriott Marquis hotel.