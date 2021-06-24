Worker Dies After Falling Through Roof of A Building in South Park

Worker dies after fall through roof of building in park. SOUTH PARK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a masonry company worker was pronounced dead after falling through the roof of a large building in a park near Pittsburgh. Allegheny County police and paramedics were called shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Agricultural Building in the South Park Fairgrounds and found the 59-year-old man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead the scene, officials said. Detectives said the man was an employee of Marsa Masonry who was doing work on the building, and a witness reported seeing him fall backwards and go through a skylight in the roof, falling about 21 feet. His name wasn’t immediately released.