DOTA 2 now supports FidelityFX Super Resolution, FSR takes just a day to implement says devs

Late last year, when AMD launched its Radeon RX 6000 series PC gaming graphics cards, the company finally brought back a competitive high-end GPU threat versus its arch rival NVIDIA. Among the performance comparisons, various technology feature checkbox items were introduced including support for DirectX Ray Tracing, and an image quality and performance boosting technology AMD referred to simply as “Super Resolution.” Similar to NVIDIA’s AI-infused DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling) technology, AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) was finally just this month fully unveiled, with claims to offer similar image quality and big performance gains but with a seemingly major key advantage of being open source and not requiring specialized hardware to run. In fact, soon to be available through AMD’s GPUOpen MIT license, FSR can also run on competitive GPUs from NVIDIA and even potentially Intel GPUs, when they arrive later this year. As you might imagine, out of the gate this cross-GPU platform functionality offers game developers significant incentive for adoption of FSR, with a rather large potential install base of gaming hardware (and gamers) that can benefit from the technology.