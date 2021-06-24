Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

DOTA 2 now supports FidelityFX Super Resolution, FSR takes just a day to implement says devs

By Chad Norton
game-debate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, AMD finally launched their own upscaling technology which aims to increase frame rates whilst also retaining image quality as much as possible. As it turns out though, the technology is incredibly easy to implement, which is evident by how fast it has taken for DOTA 2 to get support after FSR’s launch.

game-debate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsr#Dota 2#Just A Day#Devs#Software#Dota 2#Super Resolution#Fsr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
AMD
Related
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Launch Lineup Leaks

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will launch next week on June 22. So far, AMD hasn’t announced which games will support the feature, but a new leak provides a glimpse at what the launch lineup could be. AMD plans to launch FSR with support for seven games, but most of them aren’t anything to get excited about.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Far Cry 6, Resident Evil Village, and More Will Support AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution – Rumour

AMD’s supersampling tech FidelityFX Super Resolution (or FSR) is launching later this month, on June 22, and ahead of that, it seems a new report has spilled the beans on what sort of support we can expect to see for it in the immediate future. A report on VideoCardz, who say they’ve reached out to their sources, drops potential details on what games will support FSR when it launches, which games will add support soon, and which developers are currently supporting it.
ComputersDigital Trends

Why AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is what DLSS always should have been

FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR, is AMD’s always expected, long-awaited, and almost-too-late, upscaling technology that enables higher frame rates at greater detail settings than simple native rendering. It’s the answer to Nvidia’s deep learning super sampling (DLSS) that on the face of things, brings AMD’s RX 6000 graphics cards to feature parity with Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series. But it has the potential to be much more.
Computersgruntstuff.com

AMD FidelityFX Super Decision: Compatible with Vega iGPUs

AMD FidelityFX Super Decision (FSR) know-how created a number of buzz for its cross-platform strategy, openness, and compatibility with an enormous variety of graphics playing cards, amongst that are all fashions of the NVIDIA GTX 10 collection; the RX 470 and above, primarily based on Polaris; the Radeon RX Vega and, after all, additionally the RX 5000 and RX 6000.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

List with 7 launch titles, 12 upcoming games and 44 supporting companies leaks ahead of official AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution release

Next week we should see the release of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution that is touted as a faster alternative to Nvidia’s DLSS, plus it is open source so it is supposed to be easier to implement in existing or upcoming games. Granted, the image quality demoed a few weeks ago did not look that sharp, but any game developer and GPU maker can hop in and improve the algorithm since it is open source. Just how many developers and publishers are already onboard for FSR? Videocardz has managed to get a list with all the companies, and as an added bonus, we also get a list with all the games supported on launch day with some more titles that will soon receive support.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Impresses With A PC Gaming Performance Lift And Great Visuals

Late last year, when AMD launched its Radeon RX 6000 series PC gaming graphics cards, the company finally brought back a competitive high-end GPU threat versus its arch rival NVIDIA. Among the performance comparisons, various technology feature checkbox items were introduced including support for DirectX Ray Tracing, and an image quality and performance boosting technology AMD referred to simply as “Super Resolution.” Similar to NVIDIA’s AI-infused DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling) technology, AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) was finally just this month fully unveiled, with claims to offer similar image quality and big performance gains but with a seemingly major key advantage of being open source and not requiring specialized hardware to run. In fact, soon to be available through AMD’s GPUOpen MIT license, FSR can also run on competitive GPUs from NVIDIA and even potentially Intel GPUs, when they arrive later this year. As you might imagine, out of the gate this cross-GPU platform functionality offers game developers significant incentive for adoption of FSR, with a rather large potential install base of gaming hardware (and gamers) that can benefit from the technology.
Video GamesPCWorld

FidelityFX Super Resolution is here: How AMD wants to make everyone's GPU faster

It’s finally here. As promised (and after months of teasers), AMD is unleashing FidelityFX Super Resolution upon the world on Tuesday, promising substantial frame rate boosts in PC games that support the image upscaling technology. AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s killer DLSS differs from the GeForce feature in some crucial ways, however, and that’s driven home by how FidelityFX Super Resolution is hitting the streets.
Video Gamesphoronix.com

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code Coming Next Month

AMD today released FidelityFX Super Resolution that was announced earlier this month at Computex. Today it's Windows-only with no Linux support being introduced. FidelityFX Super Resolution is open-source but the code drop will not be until next month. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is now available for Windows as the company's...
Video Gameswccftech.com

AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) Supported Games List Leaks – Here Are The 20 Titles Planned So Far

A list that shows what games AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will support from the get-go (and those in the pipeline) have leaked out courtesy of Videocardz. AMD FSR will support 7 games at launch and 12 games soon after, although we do not have the exact timeline. WhyCry even managed to get the list of publishers that are supporting AMD FSR which means we can get a good idea of what titles *might* get support in the future as well.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Riftbreaker Supports FidelityFX on XSX, “Nothing Stops” Devs From Enabling it on PS5

Today marks the launch of AMD FidelityFX (FSR), widely touted as an answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS (even if it’s somewhat different tech). FidelityFX is currently supported in seven games (get the full list here) for those with recent Radeon or GeForce cards, but what about consoles? Microsoft has previously stated FSR is coming to Xbox, although they haven’t provided many details. Sony hasn’t said anything about the tech. Well, one of the games currently supporting FidelityFX is the upcoming action-survival game The Riftbreaker, and according to developer Exor Studios, the Xbox Series X version of the game will include FSR.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

What is AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution?

AMD has finally released FidelityFX Super Resolution, a gaming PC feature that, at its core, will use less of your graphics card’s power to play games at high resolutions and framerates. Right now, it’s not something that is applied to all games since developers need to integrate it into their...
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD's Frank Azor And Carlos Silva Talk FidelityFX Super Resolution Live Here 6/22 At 5:30 PM ET

Today, HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks webcast will have a live chat with two execs from AMD's Radeon graphics and gaming team. Frank Azor, AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, and Carlos Silva, Director of Software Development, will join us at 5:30 PM EST to talk about everything you could possibly want to know about AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. And you can get your own questions answered live as well via the chat, if you join us.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

It’s Taking Developers Just a Few Days to Add AMD’s FSR to Their Games

AMD has launched its supersampling tech, FidelityFX Super Resolution, with seven games supporting it at launch, and a whole slate of games confirmed to be adding support for it down the line. We’ve heard from developers in the past about the potential of FSR, but what are the devs who’ve already worked with the tech saying about it?
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

NVIDIA emphasizes on DLSS support in current and upcoming games just ahead of AMD's FSR deep dive

NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) has proven to be quite a useful technique to get playable frame rates at high resolutions by using an AI-based super-sampling technique. DLSS has received quite a few updates ever since it was first introduced with the Turing family of GPUs in 2018. Today, NVIDIA has some key announcements to make with regards to DLSS support in current and upcoming games.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Kingdoms of Amalur Remaster Now Supports 4K Resolution on PS5

A new update pushed for PlayStation 4 remaster Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning allows the RPG to run at a native 4K resolution when played via backwards compatibility on PS5. Made available yesterday, it's patch 1.08 you need to be on the lookout for. The download also provides extra stability improvements, visual glitch fixes, and enhanced controller sensitivity. Some broken quests should also now be working.