Boston-area companies take steps to shrink the racial wage gap

By Hannah Green
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
As a new report suggests that the wage gap between Black and white workers remains large, two local employers that have taken recent steps to eliminate that disparity spoke the the Business Journal about those actions.

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Economymarketplace.org

Closing racial wage gap could lift 2 million Black Americans into middle class, study finds

Just 4% of occupations — including doctors, lawyers and teachers — account for more than 60% of the total racial wage gap experienced by Black Americans, according to new research from McKinsey. The $220 billion annual wage gap the study identifies encompasses both pay disparities within jobs and a disproportionate representation of Black workers across job types.
Boston Business Journal

Fintech for car loans raises $360M to fuel expansion, Boston hires

Lendbuzz, based at 100 Summer St. next to Boston's South Station, provides car loans to people who don’t have a U.S. credit history or FICO score, and makes money by charging customers with interests on loans. A machine learning platform evaluates applicants based on their employment history and their educational background. Approved applicants can either receive their loans directly, or redirect the funds to one of the 300 car dealerships nationwide partnering with Lendbuzz.
Racial Segregation Increasing, Even in the Bay Area

The issue of racial segregation is not going away. A new report from the University of Berkeley shows that as of 2019, more than 80% of large metropolitan regions in the United States have become more segregated in recent decades, including the Bay Area. The report does suggest that when Black or Latino people grow up in largely segregated, wealthier white neighborhoods, their life outcomes are improved. Every Bay Area county save for two have been put into to the “High Segregation” category in the study. The two exceptions are Sonoma and Solano counties, both in “low to medium segregation.” No Bay Area county was categorized as “Racially Integrated.”
Boston Business Journal

As 'merger of equals' closes, Affectiva CEO tells the story of her company getting acquired for $73.5M

In May this year, Affectiva Inc. CEO Rana el Kaliouby agreed to sell the Boston artificial-intelligence company she co-founded in 2009 to competitor Smart Eye for $73.5 million. The Business Journal’s Lucia Maffei reached out to el Kaliouby hours ahead of the release of the official closing announcement to talk about how the M&A process come together, her future role with the combined company and her recent appointment on the board of trustees of MassTLC, one of the largest technology associations in the region.
Big Tech Has a Racial Wealth Gap Problem

More than a year after the murder of George Floyd, we have seen plenty of companies jump on board the racial equity, equality and diversity trains. But according to a recent report issued by The Conference Board, much work lies ahead in closing the racial wealth gap. In a nod to the CEOs who publicly said they have seen the problem and want to address it, the report’s authors say, “Acknowledging the problem is an important step in solving it.”
MBA announces support for plan to close racial homeownership gap

The Mortgage Bankers Association has announced its support for the Black Homeownership Collaborative’s (BHC’s) plan to boost Black Homeownership by three million net new households by 2030. Through its solutions-based plan, BHC aims to help Black communities overcome the affordable housing hurdles they face. BHC’s seven-point plan includes homeownership counseling,...
OneUnited Bank CEO on progress toward closing racial wealth gap

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. It commemorates the date in 1865 when a union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to deliver a message announcing the end of slavery. Kevin Cohee, OneUnited Bank CEO, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss progress made toward eradicating the racial wealth gap, the need to add more Black voices to the boardroom, and more.
Mossier helps Minnesota companies take more steps for LGBTQ inclusion

Mossier, a Twin Cities consulting firm, is the vision of a young entrepreneur who was inspired by a Minnesota businessman named Kevin Mossier, who challenged stereotypes and erased biases against homosexuality more than 40 years ago. Nick Alm, the firm's founder, graduated from the University of Minnesota business school in...
Ex-JPMorgan Chase Exec Has A Plan To Narrow Racial Wealth Gap

The great-grandson of a successful Black real estate developer who used his influence to integrate his community, fintech entrepreneur Wole Coaxum carries on his family’s dream by bringing financial services to the unbanked across America. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be...
Here are six financial decisions that can help bridge the racial wealth gap

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., is now a federal holiday. Over the past year, the day has taken on new meaning, with many in the Black community and business leaders using the holiday to highlight economic inequality. The racial wealth gap is conservatively $11 trillion and could have ballooned to $13.5 trillion during the pandemic, according to the latest research from Duke University.
US Companies Pull Back on Shrinking Office Space: Survey

Just nine months ago, when much of the country was at home in the midst of the global pandemic, a survey showed 39 percent of U.S. companies considered seriously reducing their office footprint. But now, with the country reopening for business, it’s a very different story. After a year of...
Commentary: Unions help achieve racial justice by closing the wage gap

Juneteenth will be observed as an official state holiday for the first time in Massachusetts this year. We celebrate this day as the end of slavery and the outlawing of forced, unpaid labor in the United States. Juneteenth marks an important milestone in our nation's history and has gone unrecognized in a widespread and visible way for much too long.
The Key To Closing The Racial Wealth Gap: Black Entrepreneurship

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacres. Over two days, a white mob in the city’s Black district of Greenwood killed an estimated 300 Black Americans and left nearly 10,000 destitute and homeless. The Greenwood area was known as Black Wall Street, an epicenter of Black business and culture.