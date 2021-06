90 Day Fiance stars Rebecca and Zied returned to the screen on 90 Day Diaries. Over on Instagram, the couple seems in love and all is happiness and joy. However, from the various shows and a source, it seems like there’s huge trouble in paradise. Will Zied leave and return to Tunisia? Will Rebecca’s jealousy chase him away? Time will tell, but for now, lets, take a look at hints of big problems.