Last time UCHealth Today wrote about Gail Sadler, the headline read, “She was given two years to live with lung cancer, max. That was four years ago.”. To review: When diagnosed in December 2013 with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer, Sadler, then 52, was given six months to two years to live. She went on chemotherapy (cisplatin first, then docetaxel) to address tumors in her left lung, left hip, right femur, vertebra, sternum, and throat. Chemotherapy helped until about a year after diagnosis. Then in December 2014, nivolumab (trade name Opdivo) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.