It was HOT today with a few scattered showers and storms. We are going to be warm and humid tonight with an isolated shower possible. It will be breezy helping relieve some of this humidity. Sunday will be partly cloudy with more scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms popping up on and off through the day. Make sure you grab your umbrella when heading out the door, and have some back-up plans if you have an outdoor event planned. We will keep the heat and humidity around with scattered showers and thunderstorms.