John Brown: Same Number, Different Player, Different Weapon

No. 15 has been a special number in the Raiders organization.

It can be traced back to 2015 when wide receiver Michael Crabtree made an impact during the three seasons with the Raiders. From 2015 to 2018, Crabtree caught over 2,500 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns.

Fast forward to last season when Nelson Agholor, who also wore No. 15, racked up just under 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Agholor has left the Silver and Black this offseason and joined the New England Patriots.

Now, there’s a new No. 15 in town. Mr. John Brown.

"Awesome person, great teammate," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said via Raiders.com. "Reminds me a lot of Nelson [Agholor]. Very fast, very smart, works hard. But he's a great person just like Nelly. I think that they are very similar players.”

“So, sad to lose Nelly – love him and wish him the best [but] love the guy so much, but happy to get 'Smoke' here. Love that guy. Great relationship with him already."

It’s been a two-way street as Brown feels the same about his new quarterback. In fact, he calls Carr, “A man of God.”

"The thing that stood out to me, first and foremost is, he's a man of God,” Brown said. “And that's one thing I definitely respect about him, and that's what I love.”

"But just his work ethic and the things he continues to do for this offense, he's just a great person all-around and he's a veteran quarterback. So, I had a few veteran quarterbacks in my time, and I know how to work with those guys, and it's going to be fun."

Brown’s resume with the Baltimore Ravens the past two seasons includes 24 receptions over 20 yards and four receptions over 40 yards.

Although a different player, No. 15 should still remain relevant on the Raiders offense this season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin