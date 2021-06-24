BP downgraded by HSBC as investors have yet to embrace climate shift

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.86.