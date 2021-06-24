BP downgraded by HSBC as investors have yet to embrace climate shift

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.