Kingsport, TN

Carolyn Louise Smith

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT - Carolyn Louise Smith, 72, of Kingsport, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, June 21, 2021, following a period of declining health. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 Center St., Kingsport, TN 37764. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Pastor Tim Hodges, G. Brent Bradley, Pastor Emeritus and Pastor Steven Harhurst officiating. Special music will be provided by Sara Emery.

