The Butler Health System’s COVID-19 testing facility will be closing next week. The drive-thru testing site on Delwood Road will be closing on Friday, July 2nd. BHS will continue offering COVID-19 testing by appointment at the Outpatient Services facilities on East Jefferson Street and Saxonburg as well as the FasterCare facilities at Butler Commons, Kittanning, Sarver, and Slippery Rock. Walk-ins will not be accepted.