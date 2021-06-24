Bog River dam is out, but paddling opportunities remain

The proposed works are to create a public amenity within the millrace by way of pedestrian walkway, improved reconfiguration of existing car park to provide 5no. additional spaces, a new and improved outdoor public space, installation of a new riverbank walkway, accessible fishing jetting and outdoor picnic area, including all associated site works. — The works to Masseytown Road require part demolition of the millrace walls, clearing and reinstatement of the millrace, realignment of the Masseytown Road to include a reduced road width, provision for on street carparking and increased footpath widths. The works to the carpark consists of reconfiguration of the existing layout, reclaiming and resurfacing of lands near the river, removal of trees and reinstallation of appropriate urban tree species and new footpath link to the riverbank walk.