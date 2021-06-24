Bog River dam is out, but paddling opportunities remain

This is an easy three hour paddle. There are plenty of rocky beaches to stop and pull off to add more time to your trip. The river is mostly shallow enough to stand but has some deeper portions. This is an easy, gentle river to paddle. There were some folks fishing and paddling but otherwise we had the river to ourselves and enjoyed a lot of peace and quiet. When you get to Beene Creek which flows in from the left you will be 20-30 min from the take out. The take out is to the right and is marked by a small sign. There is a large island in front of the take out and you’ll be tempted to paddle left. Instead stay to the right to easily access the take out.