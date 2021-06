TAMPA — A Brandon man has been sentenced to life in prison for breaking into a home while his ex-girlfriend was there and shooting her new boyfriend to death in a fit of jealousy. Robert Beausejour Jr., 40, was convicted by a jury Friday in Hillsborough Circuit Court. Judge Samantha Ward sentenced Beausejour to life for premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm, and 50 years for armed burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery. The sentences will run concurrently. Beausejour was acquitted of a charge of witness tampering.