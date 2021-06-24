‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

Marvel fans were treated to the second episode of Loki on Wednesday, which provided a surprising look at new corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the audience make their way through the time-hopping world of the Time Variance Authority, the status quo has been shifted in some major ways. One sequence might have permanently shifted the MCU as we know it — and also called back to one of the most tragic moments the MCU has had yet. Spoilers for the second episode of Loki, titled "The Variant", below! Only look if you want to know!