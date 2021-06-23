'She liked to be where the party was' | River Walk mystery solved, owner claims pendant and confirms it contains her mother’s ashes

SAN ANTONIO — A New Mexico family believed the heart-shaped pendant they found on the River Walk contained ashes. They were right. KENS 5 first brought you this story about a family from New Mexico who was visiting the Alamo City and found the pendant. Corrinna Gonzales says she was with her mother and father, when her mother noticed it on the ground by the stairs. The family looked closer and noticed words engraved on it. It read: “Your wings were ready but my heart was not.” Gonzales says the phrase led them to believe the charm contained ashes.