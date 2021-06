The director of POSSESSOR and ANTIVIRAL is going on vacation with the star of GODZILLA VS. KONG. Neon and Topic Studios have announced that Brandon Cronenberg’s third feature INFINITY POOL will roll September 6. Alexander Skarsgård is serving as an executive producer in addition to playing one of the lead roles. The synopsis: “James and Em are young, rich, in love, and on vacation. Their all-inclusive resort boasts island tours and gleaming beaches. But outside of the hotel gates waits something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise.” The film will be released by Neon in the U.S. and Elevation Pictures in Canada.