Nicola Sturgeon admits to failure in ‘aspects of drugs policy’. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is currently considered the face of the independence movement. She considers the majority of pro-independent MSPs elected to Holyrood in May as a mandate from the Scottish electorate for her to push ahead with another referendum. However, support for Scottish independence has fluctuated in recent months as polls show the Yes and No movements are almost neck and neck among voters, with between 45 percent and 50 percent backing for each.