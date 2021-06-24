Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Edinburgh Airport to build solar farm next to runway

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdinburgh Airport is to build an 11-acre solar farm next to its runway. The array of solar panels will be the first of its kind in the UK and could provide 26% of the airport's energy needs. It is hoped the solar farm, which will be located at the western...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Farm#Edinburgh Airport#Solar Panels#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Scotland
News Break
Solar Power
Related
IndustryBBC

Westdown quarry expansion plan terrifying, residents say

Plans for a third "super-quarry" that could threaten a local environment are "terrifying", residents have said. Hanson UK has applied for planning permission to reopen and expand Westdown quarry near Frome in Somerset. Local Keith Harrison-Broninski said there was no evidence of the need for expansion of the site, which...
Industrychemengonline.com

Novozymes announces participation in Copenhagen carbon-capture project

Novozymes A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) has been included as part of ARC´s EU application to set up a carbon capture facility at the Amager Resource Center (ARC) in Copenhagen. Novozymes’ biosolution for enzymatic carbon capture is to be tested as a possible solution for the future carbon capture plant. The captured carbon dioxide (CO2) by project ClimAid Copenhagen will either be utilized or stored. Following a successful application, ARC is set to be operational by 2025.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TechRadar

Renewable energy firm installs its 1,000th offshore wind turbine in UK waters

A landmark moment in UK wind energy was reached this week, when offshore developer Ørsted unveiled the finished construction of its 1,000th turbine in UK waters. This is according to reports which revealed that the turbine itself is a part of the firm’s existing ‘Hornsea Two’ project off the East Yorkshire coast. What’s more, this particular installation was number 16 of what will be 165 Siemens Gamesa turbines at this development – once completed, this will become the world’s leading wind farm.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Edinburgh Airport’s strategy for a sustainable future

An eleven-acre solar farm is to be constructed on Edinburgh Airport’s airfield as the airport publishes its sustainability strategy, Greater Good. The announcement and strategy comes on the same day as the airport confirms carbon neutral status for emissions under its direct control, demonstrating its commitment to a more sustainable future.
Mckean County, PAwesb.com

Amazon to Build Solar Farms in McKean and Potter Counties

New solar projects in McKean and Potter Counties are among new renewable energy projects announced by Amazon this afternoon. The company announced its intention to build a 90 megawatt solar farm in McKean County and a 30 megawatt solar farm in Potter County. Both farms are slated to be operational in 2023.
Mississippi StateRegister Citizen

Amazon announces plans to build solar farm in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amazon has announced plans to build a solar farm in Mississippi and in at least 10 other states, including Arkansas and Pennsylvania. The project is part of a company launch of new renewable energy projects throughout the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain, according to a news release. Amazon officials say they plan to decarbonize business operations and reach net-zero carbon by 2040.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Airport Solar Power Market Huge Growth Potential in Future | First Solar, Canadian Solar, Abengoa Solar SA, Sharp

Global Airport Solar Power Market Research Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Airport Solar Power market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Airport Solar Power market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Energy Industryjusticenewsflash.com

Amazon starts building huge new Alberta solar farm to buy electricity

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it will purchase electricity from a large new solar farm in Alberta, marking the e-commerce giant’s second renewable energy investment in Canada. Travers Solar started construction on Wednesday. This is a $700 million, 465 MW project located in southeast Calgary. The developer said the project...
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

Repsol opens solar farm in Spain

The new solar farm consists of 285 331 solar modules capable of supplying renewable power to 71 000 homes – approximately 177 500 people. This will help avoid the emission of nearly 107 600 tpy of CO2, or the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide as that absorbed by 13.5 million trees.
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

BayWa r.e. to repower Lake Farm solar park

This marks another repowering project for BayWa r.e. in the UK, and the second repowering deal finalised between BayWa r.e. and its client, Gresham House, in only two months. Gresham House is a specialist alternative asset manager, dedicated to sustainable investments across a range of strategies, including renewable energy and battery storage.
Economypv-magazine.com

Solar mandatory on new buildings in Berlin from 2023

The Berlin House of Representatives passed the Berlin Solar Act on Thursday requiring the installation of photovoltaic systems on all new buildings in the German capital from 2023. The law's new provisions apply to all new buildings as well as to major renovations of roofs in existing buildings with usable...
Industrycorporatejetinvestor.com

VINCI Airports launch Faro solar plant

VINCI Airports has launched Portugal’s first in-airport solar plant at Faro Airport which will supply 30% of the facility’s electricity – including Faro Airport’s business aviation terminal. The plant will have a capacity of 3MWp (Mega Watt peak) generating an annual saving equivalent to more than 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide. The solar plant, which will be operational in 2022, is financed, developed, built and will be operated by VINCI Airports through its photovoltaic subsidiary SunMind.
Energy Industryakipress.com

Turkmenistan plans construction of hybrid solar-wind farm

AKIPRESS.COM - Construction of the first ever hybrid solar and wind farm is planned on the territory of Altyn Asyr artificial lake in Turkmenistan. The capacity of the hybrid farm will make 10 MW. A new project was presented by Energy Minister Charymyrat Purchekov for the President of Turkmenistan on...
Mechanic Falls, MESun-Journal

Second solar farm approved in Mechanic Falls

MECHANIC FALLS — The Planning Board unanimously approved the application for a second solar farm Monday night. Plans for the $3.7 million solar array facility at 90 North St. were submitted by New England Solar Garden, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Sebago Technics will engineer assembling 9,288 solar panels over nearly 10...
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Solar farm appearance neglected

Aesthetics are important to a community in many ways. They enhance the character and beauty of a place, and add value and comfort to the residents that live there. Aesthetics also convey to others passing by or those who are visiting that this is a nice place to spend time and money. Aesthetics are often overlooked.
TrafficCleanTechnica

Railways In The Time Of Climate Change

Originally published on The Beam. On the morning of August 12, train 1T08 Aberdeen to Glasgow derailed just northeast of Carmont, Scotland. After departing Stonehaven, an emergency radio message reported a landslip obstructing the line. The train had reached close to the 75mph line speed when it rounded a left-hand...
Energy Industrytheenergymix.com

Big Alberta Solar Farm to Sell Power to Amazon

Amazon announced Wednesday it will purchase power from a massive new solar farm in Alberta, marking the e-commerce giant’s second renewable energy investment in Canada. Construction began in the fall of 2020 on Travers Solar, a C$700-million, 465-MW project southeast of Calgary, which its developers say will be the largest solar photovoltaic project in Canada and one of the largest in the world, The Canadian Press reports.
Kentucky Statebizjournals

Amazon to build new solar farm in Kentucky amid renewable energy push

Amazon.com Inc. has just announced 14 new renewable energy projects across the globe, and one of them will be happening here in the Bluegrass State. In a push to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is planning to build solar and wind farms across the U.S., Canada, Finland and Spain. The new projects bring Amazon’s total renewable energy investments to date to 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity — enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes, according to a news release.