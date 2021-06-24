Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Amythyst Kiah Paints a Full Picture of Herself on Wary + Strange

By Brittney McKenna
Nashville Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmythyst Kiah’s Wary + Strange, released June 18 via Rounder Records, is easily one of 2021’s most anticipated albums. The Chattanooga-born, Johnson City-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has seen her profile rise significantly in the past several years, thanks both to live solo performances and to her place in the roots supergroup Our Native Daughters. The group — which also includes Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell — drove interest in Kiah’s solo music, particularly following the release of Daughters’ take on Kiah’s song “Black Myself.”

www.nashvillescene.com
