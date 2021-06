While admissions at some smaller colleges are still reeling from the sting of COVID-19, Furman University is reporting it is pleased with the outlook for enrollment this fall. A story in Inside Higher Education reports Furman’s numbers are up 150 over this time last year while maintaining academic quality among recruits. Furman’s Brad Pochard, associate vice president for enrollment and dean of admissions and financial aid, said, “We went to the waiting list fairly early in April knowing we could enroll a larger class from a capacity situation and felt good about the academic prep from those who had updated their records on the waiting list.”