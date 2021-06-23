Oak Harbor Legion sends two to Buckeye Girls State
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 114 of Oak Harbor announced they are sponsoring Caitlynn Nobel and Amelia Mizelle as 2021 delegates to the Buckeye Girls State program. This Ohio program is designed to educate young women in the responsibilities of good citizenship as they learn political structure in city, county and state government during a week’s session this month on the campus of University of Mount Union in Alliance.www.thebeacon.net