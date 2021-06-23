Cancel
Celebrity Gossip: Erika Jayne, Pete Davidson, Brandi Glanville and More!

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIKA JAYNE GETS BACKLASH FOR GIF: Erika Jayne is getting backlash for a GIF she tweeted Tuesday amid her ongoing legal issues. “Go be offended at your own life,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, said in the GIF, which was a clip from the show. Jayne and her estranged husband Tom have been accused of embezzling money from clients, many of whom were plane crash victims, to fund their lifestyle. One person wrote, “You are not the victim in this story.”

