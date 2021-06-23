Celebrity Gossip: Erika Jayne, Pete Davidson, Brandi Glanville and More!

It’s no surprise that Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s web of scandals, including their scam divorce and legal issues, is the main event this year on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s really a story straight out of a horror movie. Tom allegedly embezzling millions from his clients, many of whom were victims of horrific accidents, to fund his over-the-top lifestyle. Erika says she’s not involved, but the questionable timing of her divorce says otherwise. Plus, Tom was depositing millions into her businesses that he earned from swindling his clients so she could fund her high-end fashions, over-the-top glam and virtually anything else she wanted in life that she didn’t have to work for.