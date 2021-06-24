Cancel
Free Throw Keeps the Spirit of Emo Alive on Piecing It Together

By Edd Hurt
Nashville Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn every way, the music on Piecing It Together, the new album by Nashville rock band Free Throw, defines itself as a hybrid of several styles. Piecing It Together is an appropriate title for the band’s latest foray into emo, itself a somewhat broad label for music and songs that draw from hardcore, punk and pop. It’s Free Throw’s first release in two years, and the pandemic’s chilling effect on social life transpires throughout the album. The title also suggests that Free Throw is dealing with the emotional undertow of both the pandemic’s isolation and their own looming adulthood. The songs play with classic emo tropes of boredom, disillusion and aspiration, and the music is the densest the band has made in their nearly decade-long career.

