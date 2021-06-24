J.P. Harris and Chance McCoy Dive Deep Into Appalachian Memory
Don’t You Marry No Railroad Man out Friday, June 25, via Free Dirt. My first thought when listening to J.P. Harris’ new release Don’t You Marry No Railroad Man was, “This is like if Colter Wall and Jean Ritchie’s ‘Barbary Allen’ had a kid.” And sure enough, Harris does his own semi-spooky rendition of the Appalachia-by-way-of-British Isles classic folk tune “Barbary Ellen” — more on the different spellings in a bit — on his latest album.www.nashvillescene.com