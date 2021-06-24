J.P. Harris and Chance McCoy Dive Deep Into Appalachian Memory

Chevy Chase says it’s his best movie and who are we to argue? We give Fletch the Movie Deep Dive treatment. We discuss the long tortured road it took to the screen in the first place, the differences between the book the movie, the stuff Chevy just made up, and we even mention the godforsaken sequel. We also look at why it’s been so hard for Hollywood to reboot the franchise even though they have badly wanted to. But mostly, we’re just here to enjoy one of the best comedies of the ’80s, if not all-time, and to play our favorite clips. And, we love your body, Larry.