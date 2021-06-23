Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats push Republicans to forge $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure plan

By David Morgan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress and at the White House nudged Republicans on Wednesday to join them in forging an agreement on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

“My goal is that we have a deal by the end of the day, and hopefully by early afternoon,” Democratic Senator Jon Tester told Reuters.

Tester is one of the “G-21,” a group of 21 senators working on an eight-year bipartisan framework to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure sought by President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

A team of White House officials was due to meet in the early afternoon with nine Democrats, one independent and 11 Republicans in the Senate, before sitting down with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT).

Two senior Democrats said they expected Wednesday’s meetings to yield results in negotiations that began after Biden rejected a Republican infrastructure proposal just over two weeks ago.

A sticking point is how to pay for it.

Biden has pledged not to increase taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year, while Republicans are determined to protect a 2017 cut in corporate taxes.

“Collectively, we have identified a way to come up with an incredibly robust infrastructure package, one far more sizable than the one during the Obama era, without increasing taxes. And that’s a construct we’re wedded to, as a conference,” Republican Senator Todd Young, a G-21 member, told Reuters.

Other Democrats suggested negotiations could be nearing an inflection point.

“I expect there will be some more clarity coming out of that meeting as to when this is all going to come together,” House Democratic Conference Chairman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters.

The White House team includes Biden’s legislative director Louisa Terrell and Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president.

Biden, seeking to fuel growth after the coronavirus pandemic and address income inequality, had initially proposed that about $2.3 trillion be spent on a broader definition of infrastructure, including fighting climate change and providing care for children and the elderly.

The White House trimmed the offer to about $1.7 trillion in a bid to win the Republican support needed for any plan to get the 60 votes normally required in the evenly split 100-seat Senate to advance legislation.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders is working up a far more ambitious infrastructure blueprint of $6 trillion.

Schumer has said he plans to hold a July vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill and follow up in the autumn with a second Democratic-only measure.

The second bill, which Democrats could pass with the help of a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, would include significant additional spending on unconventional infrastructure programs, such as home healthcare for the elderly and others. That maneuver would require all 48 Democrats and the two independents that caucus with them to agree. (Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democrats#Republicans#House Of Representatives#The White House#Democratic#Americans#Senate Budget Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...