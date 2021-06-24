Cancel
Niles, OH

Meijer to Move Forward with Howland Store

By George Nelson
businessjournaldaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNILES, Ohio – Meijer Stores Ltd., which opened its first Mahoning Valley store in May, will move forward on a long-discussed store at the Eastwood Mall Complex. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer, which operates more than 250 supercenter and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, will build a 159,935-square-foot supercenter at Howland Commons on the site of the former Kmart Super Center. Cafaro Co. confirmed the project in a news release this morning issued following a Business Journal story.

businessjournaldaily.com
