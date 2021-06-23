‘Juneteenth’ is Ohio, federal holiday
Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement on today’s developments regarding federal legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday:. “Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Today, President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth, June 19th, a federal holiday. This action by the president also makes Juneteenth a state holiday, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code, which defines state holidays as including ‘any day appointed and recommended by the governor of this state or the president of the United States.’www.thebeacon.net