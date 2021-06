On June 15, 1963, Buck Owens landed his first No. 1 single: the song "Act Naturally." A clever take on feeling down on your luck, the song stars a narrator who feels he's so good at being heartbroken, he'd make a natural star actor: "They're gonna put me in the movies," Owens sings in "Act Naturally." "They're gonna make a big star out of me / We'll make a film about a man that's sad and lonely / And all I gotta do is act naturally." The song is concise and brisk, and marked by a galloping tempo, pinpoint harmonies and twangy guitars.