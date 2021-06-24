New Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 image renders, details leaked
At the Galaxy Unpacked event in August, Samsung will be revealing two new foldable phones–the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. They will be joined by new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches. We’ve been mentioning the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. Those two are expected to use the new WearOS instead of Tizen. The latest we have is a set of 5K renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 including more details about display size and colors.androidcommunity.com