While horror fans wait for the BlueBox Studios soap opera to be solved, there are more tangible things to come, and one of them comes from none other than Keiichiro Toyama, a member of the Silent Team, the original team of Konami creator of Silent Hill. Toyama founded his own studio, Bokeh Game Studio, to work on a new video game that they have already begun to talk about in depth, and that they assure that “it will play with the player’s mind.”