Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Analysing Twitter semantic networks: the case of 2018 Italian elections

By Tommaso Radicioni, Fabio Saracco, Elena Pavan, Tiziano Squartini
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media play a key role in shaping citizens’ political opinion. According to the Eurobarometer, the percentage of EU citizens employing online social networks on a daily basis has increased from 18% in 2010 to 48% in 2019. The entwinement between social media and the unfolding of political dynamics has motivated the interest of researchers for the analysis of users online behavior—with particular emphasis on group polarization during debates and echo-chambers formation. In this context, semantic aspects have remained largely under-explored. In this paper, we aim at filling this gap by adopting a two-steps approach. First, we identify the discursive communities animating the political debate in the run up of the 2018 Italian Elections as groups of users with a significantly-similar retweeting behavior. Second, we study the mechanisms that shape their internal discussions by monitoring, on a daily basis, the structural evolution of the semantic networks they induce. Above and beyond specifying the semantic peculiarities of the Italian electoral competition, our approach innovates studies of online political discussions in two main ways. On the one hand, it grounds semantic analysis within users’ behaviors by implementing a method, rooted in statistical theory, that guarantees that our inference of socio-semantic structures is not biased by any unsupported assumption about missing information; on the other, it is completely automated as it does not rest upon any manual labelling (either based on the users’ features or on their sharing patterns). These elements make our method applicable to any Twitter discussion regardless of the language or the topic addressed.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Complex Networks#Political Polarization#Italian#Eu#Europeans#American#Closure5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
News Break
Internet
Place
Rome, IT
Related
IndiaMinneapolis Star Tribune

India closes criminal case against 2 Italian marines

NEW DELHI — India's Supreme Court on Tuesday closed criminal proceedings against two Italian marines in the shooting deaths of two Indian fisherman in 2012 after Italy paid $1.3 million in damages, ending one chapter in a long-simmering case that has strained relations between the two countries. In its ruling,...
Politicswcn247.com

Rome tribunal backs Vatican in case against Italian broker

ROME (AP) — A Rome court has strongly backed Vatican prosecutors in their pursuit of an Italian businessman accused of bilking the Holy See of millions of euros in a London real estate deal. The court says the broker used bad-faith negotiations, last-minute contractual changes and a web of accomplices. The judges made the determination in an interim ruling rejecting motions by lawyers for Gialuigi Torzi, lodged after Rome prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Torzi in April. In the 18-page ruling, obtained Wednesday, judges gave the most comprehensive evaluation yet of the Vatican case against Torzi and other Italian businessmen and Vatican officials implicated in the investigation. Torzi has denied all wrongdoing and has not been charged in Italy or the Vatican.
UEFAthegirlsun.com

'I will stop London!' Italian PM vows to move Euro 2020 final to Rome over Covid cases

In a blunt attack on the UK, the Italian leader said he was working hard to stop the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 to be held in Wembley. Asked if he was in favour of switching the final in Rome, Mr Draghi said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel: “Yes … I will try to stop the final being held in a country where infections are rising quickly.”
Worldmymixfm.com

Facebook says it removed fake Ethiopia account network ahead of election

(Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had removed a network of fake accounts in Ethiopia targeting domestic users ahead of next week’s elections, which it linked to individuals associated with the country’s Information Network Security Agency. Facebook said the network posted mainly in Amharic about news and current events,...
Internetnewpaper24.com

Twitter India: Twitter says cooperated with Delhi Police in ‘manipulated media’ case – NEWPAPER24

Twitter India: Twitter says cooperated with Delhi Police in ‘manipulated media’ case. Bengaluru: Twitter mentioned on Wednesday that it has cooperated with the Delhi Police and made clear its world coverage on ‘manipulated media’ amid the continuing investigation into the corporate’s use of the label on tweets made by some Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) leaders.
Presidential Electiontribuneledgernews.com

Macron and Le Pen flop in regional poll as French stay home

President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen both look set for disappointing results in France’s regional elections. The president’s LREM movement took just 7% in the race to renew 13 metropolitan councils on Sunday, while Le Pen’s National Rally got 20% of the nationwide vote, and is set to once again fail to win any region, exit polls showed.
InternetBBC

Twitter India boss in police case over Kashmir map

Police have registered a case against Twitter India boss after the website allegedly showed an incorrect map of the country. The map, which has now been removed, did not include Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as part of India in the "Tweep Life" section of Twitter on Sunday. This is...
Foreign Policynewpaper24.com

US extra necessary ally for Italy than China, international minister says – NEWPAPER24

US extra necessary ally for Italy than China, international minister says. This story is printed in a content material partnership with POLITICO. It was initially reported by Hannah Roberts on politico.com on June 28, 2021.The US is a way more necessary ally for Italy than China, Italian International Minister Luigi Di Maio affirmed on Monday.Throughout a information convention in Rome standing beside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Di Maio stated Sino-Italian industrial ties “are completely incomparable with” Italy’s alliance with the US in addition to partnerships with Nato…
Presidential Electiondnyuz.com

Turnout Low As France Votes In New Macron, Le Pen Test

France was voting in the second round of regional elections Sunday seen as a test for centrist President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right of Marine Le Pen, but with voter participation so far showing no improvement from the woeful first phase turnout. The June 20 first round saw Macron’s ruling...
Internetthebharatexpressnews.com

Twitter India chief named in UP police case on incorrect India map

Twitter The leader of India, Manish Maheshwari, was appointed to an FIR in Uttar Pradesh because of a bad map of India. This is the second FIR against Twitter this month in UP as problems increase for the country’s social media giant. The distorted map – displayed in the ‘Tweep...
Internetdnyuz.com

Hindu group files case against Twitter over ‘distorted’ India map

A Hindu group has filed a complaint with police against Twitter’s country head for showing regions outside a map of India on its website, kickstarting an investigation in a fresh headache for the United States-based social media firm. A map on Twitter’s careers page showed the Indian-administered Kashmir region, including...
InternetLas Vegas Herald

Social Networking Services Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Latest released the research study on Global Social Networking Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Social Networking Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Social Networking Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Facebook (United States),Twitter (United States),Tencent (China),Sina Weibo (China),YouTube (United States),Tik Tok (China),Dailymotion (France),XING (Germany),Pinterest (United States),LinkedIn (United States),Reddit (United States),Instagram ((United States)).
Presidential Electionmelodyinter.com

Macron and Le Pen face new test in French regional vote

PARIS, June 27 — France votes in the second round of regional elections today after a first round that saw a drubbing for President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party, disappointment for Marine Le Pen’s far-right and record low turnout. For some observers, the outcome of the June 20 first round raised...