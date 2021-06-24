Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Enantio-sensitive unidirectional light bending

By David Ayuso, Andres F. Ordonez, Piero Decleva, Misha Ivanov, Olga Smirnova
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStructured light, which exhibits nontrivial intensity, phase, and polarization patterns in space, has key applications ranging from imaging and 3D micromanipulation to classical and quantum communication. However, to date, its application to molecular chirality has been limited by the weakness of magnetic interactions. Here we structure light’s local handedness in space to introduce and realize an enantio-sensitive interferometer for efficient chiral recognition without magnetic interactions, which can be seen as an enantio-sensitive version of Young’s double slit experiment. Upon interaction with isotropic chiral media, such chirality-structured light effectively creates chiral emitters of opposite handedness, located at different positions in space. We show that if the distribution of light’s handedness breaks left-right symmetry, the interference of these chiral emitters leads to unidirectional bending of the emitted light, in opposite directions in media of opposite handedness, even if the number of the left-handed and right-handed emitters excited in the medium is exactly the same. Our work introduces the concepts of polarization of chirality and chirality-polarized light, exposes the immense potential of sculpting light’s local chirality, and offers novel opportunities for efficient chiral discrimination, enantio-sensitive optical molecular fingerprinting and imaging on ultrafast time scales.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olga Smirnova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Cos#Light Source#Creative Commons License#R2#Kd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ScienceNature.com

Magnetic sensitivity of cryptochrome 4 from a migratory songbird

Night-migratory songbirds are remarkably proficient navigators1. Flying alone and often over great distances, they use various directional cues including, crucially, a light-dependent magnetic compass2,3. The mechanism of this compass has been suggested to rely on the quantum spin dynamics of photoinduced radical pairs in cryptochrome flavoproteins located in the retinas of the birds4,5,6,7. Here we show that the photochemistry of cryptochrome 4 (CRY4) from the night-migratory European robin (Erithacus rubecula) is magnetically sensitive in vitro, and more so than CRY4 from two non-migratory bird species, chicken (Gallus gallus) and pigeon (Columba livia). Site-specific mutations of ErCRY4 reveal the roles of four successive flavin–tryptophan radical pairs in generating magnetic field effects and in stabilizing potential signalling states in a way that could enable sensing and signalling functions to be independently optimized in night-migratory birds.
ChemistryNature.com

Controllable quantum point junction on the surface of an antiferromagnetic topological insulator

Engineering and manipulation of unidirectional channels has been achieved in quantum Hall systems, leading to the construction of electron interferometers and proposals for low-power electronics and quantum information science applications. However, to fully control the mixing and interference of edge-state wave functions, one needs stable and tunable junctions. Encouraged by recent material candidates, here we propose to achieve this using an antiferromagnetic topological insulator that supports two distinct types of gapless unidirectional channels, one from antiferromagnetic domain walls and the other from single-height steps. Their distinct geometric nature allows them to intersect robustly to form quantum point junctions, which then enables their control by magnetic and electrostatic local probes. We show how the existence of stable and tunable junctions, the intrinsic magnetism and the potential for higher-temperature performance make antiferromagnetic topological insulators a promising platform for electron quantum optics and microelectronic applications.
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.
ChemistryNature.com

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.
AgricultureNature.com

Increasing greenhouse production by spectral-shifting and unidirectional light-extracting photonics

Improving photosynthesis and light capture increases crop yield and paves a sustainable way to meet the growing global food demand. Here we introduce a spectral-shifting microphotonic thin film as a greenhouse envelope that can be scalably manufactured for augmented photosynthesis. By breaking the intrinsic propagation symmetry of light, the photonic microstructures can extract 89% of the internally generated light and deliver most of that in one direction towards photosynthetic organisms. The microphotonic film augments lettuce production by more than 20% in both indoor facilities with electric lighting and in a greenhouse with natural sunlight, offering the possibility of increasing crop production efficiency in controlled environments.
ChemistryNature.com

Manipulation of hot carrier cooling dynamics in two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites via Rashba band splitting

Hot-carrier cooling processes of perovskite materials are typically described by a single parabolic band model that includes the effects of carrier-phonon scattering, hot phonon bottleneck, and Auger heating. However, little is known (if anything) about the cooling processes in which the spin-degenerate parabolic band splits into two spin-polarized bands, i.e., the Rashba band splitting effect. Here, we investigated the hot-carrier cooling processes for two slightly different compositions of two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites, namely, (3AMP)PbI4 and (4AMP)PbI4 (3AMP = 3-(aminomethyl)piperidinium; 4AMP = 4-(aminomethyl)piperidinium), using a combination of ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy and first-principles calculations. In (4AMP)PbI4, upon Rashba band splitting, the spin-dependent scattering of hot electrons is responsible for accelerating hot-carrier cooling at longer delays. Importantly, the hot-carrier cooling of (4AMP)PbI4 can be extended by manipulating the spin state of the hot carriers. Our findings suggest a new approach for prolonging hot-carrier cooling in hybrid perovskites, which is conducive to further improving the performance of hot-carrier-based optoelectronic and spintronic devices.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of a singular Weyl point surrounded by charged nodal walls in PtGa

Constrained by the Nielsen-Ninomiya no-go theorem, in all so-far experimentally determined Weyl semimetals (WSMs) the Weyl points (WPs) always appear in pairs in the momentum space with no exception. As a consequence, Fermi arcs occur on surfaces which connect the projections of the WPs with opposite chiral charges. However, this situation can be circumvented in the case of unpaired WP, without relevant surface Fermi arc connecting its surface projection, appearing singularly, while its Berry curvature field is absorbed by nontrivial charged nodal walls. Here, combining angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy with density functional theory calculations, we show experimentally that a singular Weyl point emerges in PtGa at the center of the Brillouin zone (BZ), which is surrounded by closed Weyl nodal walls located at the BZ boundaries and there is no Fermi arc connecting its surface projection. Our results reveal that nontrivial band crossings of different dimensionalities can emerge concomitantly in condensed matter, while their coexistence ensures the net topological charge of different dimensional topological objects to be zero. Our observation extends the applicable range of the original Nielsen-Ninomiya no-go theorem which was derived from zero dimensional paired WPs with opposite chirality.
ChemistryNature.com

Computational prediction of the molecular configuration of three-dimensional network polymers

The three-dimensional arrangement of natural and synthetic network materials determines their application range. Control over the real-time incorporation of each building block and functional group is desired to regulate the macroscopic properties of the material from the molecular level onwards. Here we report an approach combining kinetic Monte Carlo and molecular dynamics simulations that chemically and physically predicts the interactions between building blocks in time and in space for the entire formation process of three-dimensional networks. This framework takes into account variations in inter- and intramolecular chemical reactivity, diffusivity, segmental compositions, branch/network point locations and defects. From the kinetic and three-dimensional structural information gathered, we construct structure–property relationships based on molecular descriptors such as pore size or dangling chain distribution and differentiate ideal from non-ideal structural elements. We validate such relationships by synthesizing organosilica, epoxy–amine and Diels–Alder networks with tailored properties and functions, further demonstrating the broad applicability of the platform.
ChemistryNature.com

Tuning of lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst

Developing efficient and low-cost electrocatalysts for oxygen evolution reaction is crucial in realizing practical energy systems for sustainable fuel production and energy storage from renewable energy sources. However, the inherent linear scaling relation for most catalytic materials imposes a theoretical overpotential ceiling, limiting the development of efficient electrocatalysts. Herein, using modeled NaxMn3O7 materials, we report an effective strategy to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst through tuning both lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation via alkali metal ion mediation. Specifically, the number of Na+ is linked with lattice oxygen reactivity, which is determined by the number of oxygen hole in oxygen lone-pair states formed by native Mn vacancies, governing the barrier symmetry between O–H bond cleavage and O–O bond formation. On the other hand, the presence of Na+ could have specific noncovalent interaction with pendant oxygen in *OOH to overcome the limitation from linear scaling relation, reducing the overpotential ceiling. Combining in situ spectroscopy-based characterization with first-principles calculations, we demonstrate that an intermediate level of Na+ mediation (NaMn3O7) exhibits the optimum oxygen evolution activity. This work provides a new rational recipe to develop highly efficient catalyst towards water oxidation or other oxidative reactions through tuning lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation.
WildlifeNature.com

A species-specific functional module controls formation of pollen apertures

Pollen apertures are an interesting model for the formation of specialized plasma-membrane domains. The plant-specific protein INP1 serves as a key aperture factor in such distantly related species as Arabidopsis, rice and maize. Although INP1 orthologues probably play similar roles throughout flowering plants, they show substantial sequence divergence and often cannot substitute for each other, suggesting that INP1 might require species-specific partners. Here, we present a new aperture factor, INP2, which satisfies the criteria for being a species-specific partner for INP1. Both INP proteins display similar structural features, including the plant-specific DOG1 domain, similar patterns of expression and mutant phenotypes, as well as signs of co-evolution. These proteins interact with each other in a species-specific manner and can restore apertures in a heterologous system when both are expressed but not when expressed individually. Our findings suggest that the INP proteins form a species-specific functional module that underlies formation of pollen apertures.
ScienceNature.com

MADS1 maintains barley spike morphology at high ambient temperatures

Temperature stresses affect plant phenotypic diversity. The developmental stability of the inflorescence, required for reproductive success, is tightly regulated by the interplay of genetic and environmental factors. However, the mechanisms underpinning how plant inflorescence architecture responds to temperature are largely unknown. We demonstrate that the barley SEPALLATA MADS-box protein HvMADS1 is responsible for maintaining an unbranched spike architecture at high temperatures, while the loss-of-function mutant forms a branched inflorescence-like structure. HvMADS1 exhibits increased binding to target promoters via A-tract CArG-box motifs, which change conformation with temperature. Target genes for high-temperature-dependent HvMADS1 activation are predominantly associated with inflorescence differentiation and phytohormone signalling. HvMADS1 directly regulates the cytokinin-degrading enzyme HvCKX3 to integrate temperature response and cytokinin homeostasis, which is required to repress meristem cell cycle/division. Our findings reveal a mechanism by which genetic factors direct plant thermomorphogenesis, extending the recognized role of plant MADS-box proteins in floral development.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the chemical space of protein–protein interaction inhibitors through machine learning

Although protein–protein interactions (PPIs) have emerged as the basis of potential new therapeutic approaches, targeting intracellular PPIs with small molecule inhibitors is conventionally considered highly challenging. Driven by increasing research efforts, success rates have increased significantly in recent years. In this study, we analyze the physicochemical properties of 9351 non-redundant inhibitors present in the iPPI-DB and TIMBAL databases to define a computational model for active compounds acting against PPI targets. Principle component analysis (PCA) and k-means clustering were used to identify plausible PPI targets in regions of interest in the active group in the chemical space between active and inactive iPPI compounds. Notably, the uniquely defined active group exhibited distinct differences in activity compared with other active compounds. These results demonstrate that active compounds with regions of interest in the chemical space may be expected to provide insights into potential PPI inhibitors for particular protein targets.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrafast switching to an insulating-like metastable state by amplitudon excitation of a charge density wave

In correlated electron materials, multiple electronic phases may appear next to each other in their phase diagram, and these can be tuned, for example, by applying static pressure or chemical doping1,2,3. These perturbations modify the subtle balance between the electron transfer energy and Coulomb repulsion between electrons. It is, therefore, tempting to explore whether new states of matter can be accessed through the direct tuning of their order parameters, for example, by driving a collective mode of the emergent phase. Here we demonstrate that the direct excitation of the amplitude mode of a charge density wave (amplitudon) by an intense terahertz pulse in a layered transition metal dichalcogenide compound, namely, 3R-Ta1+xSe2, leads to the appearance of an insulating-like metastable state. The formation dynamics of the metastable phase manifest in the opening of a gap in the optical conductivity spectrum, and we show that they synchronize with an oscillation of the amplitudon. This indicates the intimate interplay between the order parameters of the equilibrium charge density wave and the metastable states.
ScienceNature.com

Compressive dual-comb spectroscopy

Broadband, high resolution, and rapid measurements of dual-comb spectroscopy (DCS) generate a large amount of data stream. We numerically demonstrate significant data compression of DCS spectra by using a compressive sensing technique. Our numerical simulation shows a compression rate of more than 100 with a 3% error in mole fraction estimation of mid-infrared (MIR) DCS of two molecular species in a broadband (~ 30 THz) and high resolution (~ 115 MHz) condition. We also numerically demonstrate a massively parallel MIR DCS spectrum of 10 different molecular species can be reconstructed with a compression rate of 10.5 with a transmittance error of 0.003 from the original spectrum.
ChemistryNature.com

Solvent-free microwave synthesis of ultra-small Ru-MoC@CNT with strong metal-support interaction for industrial hydrogen evolution

Exploring a simple, fast, solvent-free synthetic method for large-scale preparation of cheap, highly active electrocatalysts for industrial hydrogen evolution reaction is one of the most promising work today. In this work, a simple, fast and solvent-free microwave pyrolysis method is used to synthesize ultra-small (3.5 nm) Ru-Mo2C@CNT catalyst with heterogeneous structure and strong metal-support interaction in one step. The Ru-Mo2C@CNT catalyst only exhibits an overpotential of 15 mV at a current density of 10 mA cm−2, and exhibits a large turnover frequency value up to 21.9 s−1 under an overpotential of 100 mV in 1.0 M KOH. In addition, this catalyst can reach high current densities of 500 mA cm−2 and 1000 mA cm−2 at low overpotentials of 56 mV and 78 mV respectively, and it displays high stability of 1000 h. This work provides a feasible way for the reasonable design of other large-scale production catalysts.
IndustryNature.com

Experimental study on the ratio model of similar materials in the simulation test of coal and gas outburst

To obtain the similar materials with specific physical and mechanical parameters and adsorption and desorption indexes used in coal and gas outburst simulation tests, pulverized coal was selected as aggregate, and sodium humate was selected as cementing agent and river sand was selected as auxiliary materials. Based on this, orthogonal tests with 6 factors and 5 levels were designed, and the tests of weighing, uniaxial compression, firmness, adsorption and desorption were carried out. The parameters such as density, uniaxial compressive strength, elastic modulus, firmness coefficient and adsorption–desorption index of similar materials with different ratios were obtained, and the sensitivity of each factor was analyzed by range analysis. The influence of various factors on the similar materials was studied, and the ratio model of similar materials was obtained. The reliability of the model was verified, and a complete method for determining the ratio model of similar materials of outburst coal was put forward. The results show that the density of the similar materials increases with the river sand content, and the uniaxial compressive strength and elastic modulus increase significantly with the pulverized coal ratio and sodium humate content, and the firmness coefficient increases linearly with the pulverized coal ratio. The adsorption constant increases linearly with the sodium humate content, while the adsorption constant b decreases linearly with the sodium humate content. The initial elution rate Δp of similar materials increases at first and then decreases with the increase of sodium humate content.
ScienceNature.com

Spatio-temporal ultrasound beam modulation to sequentially achieve multiple foci with a single planar monofocal lens

Ultrasound focusing is a hot topic due to its multiple applications in many fields, including biomedical imaging, thermal ablation of cancerous tissues, and non destructive testing in industrial environments. In such applications, the ability to control the focal distance of the ultrasound device in real-time is a key advantage over conventional devices with fixed focal parameters. Here, we present a method to achieve multiple time-modulated ultrasound foci using a single planar monofocal Fresnel Zone Plate. The method takes advantage of the focal distance linear dependence on the operating frequency of this kind of lenses to design a sequence of contiguous modulated rectangular pulses that achieve different focal distances and intensities as a function of time. Both numerical simulations and experimental results are presented, demonstrating the feasibility and potential of this technique.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Assessment of image generation by quantum annealer

Quantum annealing was originally proposed as an approach for solving combinatorial optimization problems using quantum effects. D-Wave Systems has released a production model of quantum annealing hardware. However, the inherent noise and various environmental factors in the hardware hamper the determination of optimal solutions. In addition, the freezing effect in regions with weak quantum fluctuations generates outputs approximately following a Gibbs–Boltzmann distribution at an extremely low temperature. Thus, a quantum annealer may also serve as a fast sampler for the Ising spin-glass problem, and several studies have investigated Boltzmann machine learning using a quantum annealer. Previous developments have focused on comparing the performance in the standard distance of the resulting distributions between conventional methods in classical computers and sampling by a quantum annealer. In this study, we focused on the performance of a quantum annealer as a generative model from a different aspect. To evaluate its performance, we prepared a discriminator given by a neural network trained on an a priori dataset. The evaluation results show a higher performance of quantum annealer compared with the classical approach for Boltzmann machine learning in training of the generative model. However the generation of the data suffers from the remanent quantum fluctuation in the quantum annealer. The quality of the generated images from the quantum annealer gets worse than the ideal case of the quantum annealing and the classical Monte-Carlo sampling.
ScienceNature.com

Mouse visual cortex contains a region of enhanced spatial resolution

The representation of space in mouse visual cortex was thought to be relatively uniform. Here we reveal, using population receptive-field (pRF) mapping techniques, that mouse visual cortex contains a region in which pRFs are considerably smaller. This region, the “focea,” represents a location in space in front of, and slightly above, the mouse. Using two-photon imaging we show that the smaller pRFs are due to lower scatter of receptive-fields at the focea and an over-representation of binocular regions of space. We show that receptive-fields of single-neurons in areas LM and AL are smaller at the focea and that mice have improved visual resolution in this region of space. Furthermore, freely moving mice make compensatory eye-movements to hold this region in front of them. Our results indicate that mice have spatial biases in their visual processing, a finding that has important implications for the use of the mouse model of vision.
HealthNature.com

Contrast sensitivity and higher-order aberrations in Keratoconus subjects

This study analyzes the relationship between contrast-sensitivity and higher-order aberrations (HOA) in mild and subclinical-keratoconus in subjects with good visual-acuity (VA). Keratoconus group (including subclinical-keratoconus) and controls underwent autokeratometry, corneal-tomography, autorefraction and HOA measurement. Contrast-sensitivity was tested using a psychophysical two-alternative forced-choice Gabor patches in three blocks (6, 9, 12 cycles/deg). Controls were compared to the keratoconus group and to a keratoconus subgroup with VA of 0.00 LogMar group ("keratoconus-0.00VA"). Spearman correlation tested association between HOA and contrast-sensitivity. Twenty-two keratoconus subjects (38 eyes: 28 keratoconus, 10 subclinical-keratoconus, 20 keratoconus-0.00VA) and 35 controls were included. There was a significant difference between control and keratoconus, and between control and keratoconus-0.00VA, for keratometry, cylinder, thinnest and central corneal thickness (p < 0.001). Controls showed lower HOA and higher contrast-sensitivity for all spatial-frequencies (p < 0.001). Most HOA were negatively correlated with contrast-sensitivity for all spatial-frequencies for keratoconus group and for 9 and 12 cycles/deg for keratoconus-0.00VA. Keratoconus subjects with good VA showed reduction in contrast-sensitivity and increased HOAs compared to controls. HOA and contrast-sensitivity are inversely correlated in subjects with mild keratoconus despite good VA. This suggests that the main mechanism underlying the decreased vision quality in keratoconus is the increase of HOA.