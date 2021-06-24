Order-by-disorder from bond-dependent exchange and intensity signature of nodal quasiparticles in a honeycomb cobaltate

Nonlinear dynamics of an optical pulse or a beam continue to be one of the active areas of research in the field of optical solitons. Especially, in multi-mode fibers or fiber arrays and photorefractive materials, the vector solitons display rich nonlinear phenomena. Due to their fascinating and intriguing novel properties, the theory of optical vector solitons has been developed considerably both from theoretical and experimental points of view leading to soliton based promising potential applications. In the recent past, many types of vector solitons have been identified both in the integrable and non-integrable coupled nonlinear Schrödinger (CNLS) equations framework. In this article, we review some of the recent progress in understanding the dynamics of the so called nondegenerate vector bright solitons in nonlinear optics, where the fundamental soliton can have more than one propagation constant. We address this theme by considering the integrable two CNLS family of equations, namely Manakov system, mixed 2-CNLS system, coherently CNLS system, generalized CNLS system and two-component long-wave short-wave resonance interaction (LSRI) system. In these models, we discuss the existence of nondegenerate vector solitons and their associated novel multi-hump geometrical profile nature by deriving their analytical forms through the Hirota bilinear method. Then we reveal the novel collision properties of the nondegenerate solitons in the Manakov system as an example. The asymptotic analysis shows that the nondegenerate solitons, in general, undergo three types of elastic collisions without any energy redistribution among the modes. Further, we show that the energy sharing collision exhibiting vector solitons arises as a special case of the newly reported nondegenerate vector solitons. Finally, we point out the possible further developments in this subject and potential applications.