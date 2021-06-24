Cancel
Chemistry

Superconducting insulators and localization of Cooper pairs

By Konstantin Yu. Arutyunov, Janne S. Lehtinen, Alexey Radkevich, Andrew G. Semenov, Andrei D. Zaikin
Cover picture for the articleRapid miniaturization of electronic devices and circuits demands profound understanding of fluctuation phenomena at the nanoscale. Superconducting nanowires – serving as important building blocks for such devices – may seriously suffer from fluctuations which tend to destroy long-range order and suppress superconductivity. In particular, quantum phase slips (QPS) proliferating at low temperatures may turn a quasi-one-dimensional superconductor into a resistor or an insulator. Here, we introduce a physical concept of QPS-controlled localization of Cooper pairs that may occur even in uniform nanowires without any dielectric barriers being a fundamental manifestation of the flux-charge duality in superconductors. We demonstrate – both experimentally and theoretically – that deep in the “insulating” state such nanowires actually exhibit non-trivial superposition of superconductivity and weak Coulomb blockade of Cooper pairs generated by quantum tunneling of magnetic fluxons across the wire.

Science
Chemistry
Computer Science
ChemistryNature.com

Josephson detection of time-reversal symmetry broken superconductivity in SnTe nanowires

A Josephson junction (JJ) couples the supercurrent flowing between two weakly linked superconductors to the phase difference between them via a current-phase relation (CPR). While a sinusoidal CPR is expected for conventional junctions with insulating weak links, devices made from some exotic materials may give rise to unconventional CPRs and unusual Josephson effects. In this work, we present such a case: we investigate the proximity-induced superconductivity in SnTe nanowires by incorporating them as weak links in JJs and observe a deviation from the standard CPR. We report on indications of an unexpected breaking of time-reversal symmetry in these devices, detailing the unconventional characteristics that reveal this behavior. These include an asymmetric critical current in the DC Josephson effect, a prominent second harmonic in the AC Josephson effect, and a magnetic diffraction pattern with a minimum in critical current at zero magnetic field. The analysis examines how multiband effects and the experimentally visualized ferroelectric domain walls give rise to this behavior, giving insight into the Josephson effect in materials that possess ferroelectricity and/or multiband superconductivity.
PhysicsNature.com

Atomically-resolved interlayer charge ordering and its interplay with superconductivity in YBaCuO

High-temperature superconductive (SC) cuprates exhibit not only a SC phase, but also competing orders, suppressing superconductivity. Charge order (CO) has been recognized as an important competing order, but its microscopic spatial interplay with SC phase as well as the interlayer coupling in CO and SC phases remain elusive, despite being essential for understanding the physical mechanisms of competing orders and hence superconductivity. Here we report the achievement of direct real-space imaging with atomic-scale resolution of cryogenically cleaved YBa2Cu3O6.81 using cross-sectional scanning tunneling microscopy/spectroscopy. CO nanodomains are found embedded in the SC phase with a proximity-like boundary region characterized by mutual suppression of CO and superconductivity. Furthermore, SC coherence as well as CO occur on both CuO chain and plane layers, revealing carrier transport and density of states mixing between layers. The CO antiphase correlation along the c direction suggests a dominance of Coulomb repulsion over Josephson tunneling between adjacent layers.
ChemistryNature.com

Unsplit superconducting and time reversal symmetry breaking transitions in SrRuO under hydrostatic pressure and disorder

There is considerable evidence that the superconducting state of Sr2RuO4 breaks time reversal symmetry. In the experiments showing time reversal symmetry breaking, its onset temperature, TTRSB, is generally found to match the critical temperature, Tc, within resolution. In combination with evidence for even parity, this result has led to consideration of a dxz ± idyz order parameter. The degeneracy of the two components of this order parameter is protected by symmetry, yielding TTRSB = Tc, but it has a hard-to-explain horizontal line node at kz = 0. Therefore, s ± id and d ± ig order parameters are also under consideration. These avoid the horizontal line node, but require tuning to obtain TTRSB ≈ Tc. To obtain evidence distinguishing these two possible scenarios (of symmetry-protected versus accidental degeneracy), we employ zero-field muon spin rotation/relaxation to study pure Sr2RuO4 under hydrostatic pressure, and Sr1.98La0.02RuO4 at zero pressure. Both hydrostatic pressure and La substitution alter Tc without lifting the tetragonal lattice symmetry, so if the degeneracy is symmetry-protected, TTRSB should track changes in Tc, while if it is accidental, these transition temperatures should generally separate. We observe TTRSB to track Tc, supporting the hypothesis of dxz ± idyz order.
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.
ChemistryNature.com

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning based prediction of lattice thermal conductivity for half-Heusler compounds using atomic information

Half-Heusler compound has drawn attention in a variety of fields as a candidate material for thermoelectric energy conversion and spintronics technology. When the half-Heusler compound is incorporated into the device, the control of high lattice thermal conductivity owing to high crystal symmetry is a challenge for the thermal manager of the device. The calculation for the prediction of lattice thermal conductivity is an important physical parameter for controlling the thermal management of the device. We examined whether lattice thermal conductivity prediction by machine learning was possible on the basis of only the atomic information of constituent elements for thermal conductivity calculated by the density functional theory in various half-Heusler compounds. Consequently, we constructed a machine learning model, which can predict the lattice thermal conductivity with high accuracy from the information of only atomic radius and atomic mass of each site in the half-Heusler type crystal structure. Applying our results, the lattice thermal conductivity for an unknown half-Heusler compound can be immediately predicted. In the future, low-cost and short-time development of new functional materials can be realized, leading to breakthroughs in the search of novel functional materials.
ChemistryNature.com

Computational prediction of the molecular configuration of three-dimensional network polymers

The three-dimensional arrangement of natural and synthetic network materials determines their application range. Control over the real-time incorporation of each building block and functional group is desired to regulate the macroscopic properties of the material from the molecular level onwards. Here we report an approach combining kinetic Monte Carlo and molecular dynamics simulations that chemically and physically predicts the interactions between building blocks in time and in space for the entire formation process of three-dimensional networks. This framework takes into account variations in inter- and intramolecular chemical reactivity, diffusivity, segmental compositions, branch/network point locations and defects. From the kinetic and three-dimensional structural information gathered, we construct structure–property relationships based on molecular descriptors such as pore size or dangling chain distribution and differentiate ideal from non-ideal structural elements. We validate such relationships by synthesizing organosilica, epoxy–amine and Diels–Alder networks with tailored properties and functions, further demonstrating the broad applicability of the platform.
ComputersNature.com

Quantum advantage for computations with limited space

Quantum computers promise the ability to solve problems that are intractable in the classical setting1, but in many cases this is not rigorously proven. It is often possible to establish a provable theoretical advantage for quantum computations by restricting the computational power2,3,4,5,6,7,8. In multiple cases, quantum advantage over these restricted models was demonstrated experimentally9,10,11,12. Here we consider space-restricted computations that use only one computational classical or quantum bit with a read-only memory as input. We show that n-bit symmetric Boolean functions can be implemented exactly in this framework through the use of quantum signal processing13 and O(n2) gates, but in the analogous classical computations some of the functions may only be evaluated with probability \(1/2 + O\left(n/{\sqrt{2}}^n\right)\). We experimentally demonstrate computations of three-bit to six-bit symmetric Boolean functions by quantum circuits with an algorithmic success probability that exceeds the classical limit. This shows that in computations, quantum scrap space offers an advantage over analogous classical space, and calls for an in-depth exploration of space–time trade-offs in quantum circuits.
WildlifeNature.com

A species-specific functional module controls formation of pollen apertures

Pollen apertures are an interesting model for the formation of specialized plasma-membrane domains. The plant-specific protein INP1 serves as a key aperture factor in such distantly related species as Arabidopsis, rice and maize. Although INP1 orthologues probably play similar roles throughout flowering plants, they show substantial sequence divergence and often cannot substitute for each other, suggesting that INP1 might require species-specific partners. Here, we present a new aperture factor, INP2, which satisfies the criteria for being a species-specific partner for INP1. Both INP proteins display similar structural features, including the plant-specific DOG1 domain, similar patterns of expression and mutant phenotypes, as well as signs of co-evolution. These proteins interact with each other in a species-specific manner and can restore apertures in a heterologous system when both are expressed but not when expressed individually. Our findings suggest that the INP proteins form a species-specific functional module that underlies formation of pollen apertures.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrafast switching to an insulating-like metastable state by amplitudon excitation of a charge density wave

In correlated electron materials, multiple electronic phases may appear next to each other in their phase diagram, and these can be tuned, for example, by applying static pressure or chemical doping1,2,3. These perturbations modify the subtle balance between the electron transfer energy and Coulomb repulsion between electrons. It is, therefore, tempting to explore whether new states of matter can be accessed through the direct tuning of their order parameters, for example, by driving a collective mode of the emergent phase. Here we demonstrate that the direct excitation of the amplitude mode of a charge density wave (amplitudon) by an intense terahertz pulse in a layered transition metal dichalcogenide compound, namely, 3R-Ta1+xSe2, leads to the appearance of an insulating-like metastable state. The formation dynamics of the metastable phase manifest in the opening of a gap in the optical conductivity spectrum, and we show that they synchronize with an oscillation of the amplitudon. This indicates the intimate interplay between the order parameters of the equilibrium charge density wave and the metastable states.
ScienceNature.com

Bandgap engineering of two-dimensional CN bilayers

Carbon materials such as graphene are of potential use in the development of electronic devices because of properties such as high mechanical strength and electrical and thermal conductivity. However, technical challenges, including difficulties in generating and modulating bandgaps, have limited the application of such materials. Here we show that the bandgaps of bilayers of two-dimensional C3N can be engineered by controlling the stacking order or applying an electric field. AA′ stacked C3N bilayers are found to have a smaller bandgap (0.30 eV) than AB′ stacked bilayers (0.89 eV), and both bandgaps are lower than that of monolayer C3N (1.23 eV). The larger bandgap reduction observed in AA′ stacked bilayers, compared with AB′ stacked bilayers, is attributed to the greater pz-orbital overlap. By applying an electric field of ~1.4 V nm−1, a bandgap modulation of around 0.6 eV can be achieved in the AB′ structure. We also show that the C3N bilayers can offer controllable on/off ratios, high carrier mobilities and photoelectric detection capabilities.
ScienceNature.com

Real-time multi-angle projection imaging of biological dynamics

We introduce a cost-effective and easily implementable scan unit that converts any camera-based microscope with optical sectioning capability into a multi-angle projection imaging system. Projection imaging reduces data overhead and accelerates imaging by a factor of >100, while also allowing users to readily view biological phenomena of interest from multiple perspectives on the fly. By rapidly interrogating the sample from just two perspectives, our method also enables real-time stereoscopic imaging and three-dimensional particle localization. We demonstrate projection imaging with spinning disk confocal, lattice light-sheet, multidirectional illumination light-sheet and oblique plane microscopes on specimens that range from organelles in single cells to the vasculature of a zebrafish embryo. Furthermore, we leverage our projection method to rapidly image cancer cell morphodynamics and calcium signaling in cultured neurons at rates up to 119 Hz as well as to simultaneously image orthogonal views of a beating embryonic zebrafish heart.
ChemistryNature.com

Manipulation of hot carrier cooling dynamics in two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites via Rashba band splitting

Hot-carrier cooling processes of perovskite materials are typically described by a single parabolic band model that includes the effects of carrier-phonon scattering, hot phonon bottleneck, and Auger heating. However, little is known (if anything) about the cooling processes in which the spin-degenerate parabolic band splits into two spin-polarized bands, i.e., the Rashba band splitting effect. Here, we investigated the hot-carrier cooling processes for two slightly different compositions of two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites, namely, (3AMP)PbI4 and (4AMP)PbI4 (3AMP = 3-(aminomethyl)piperidinium; 4AMP = 4-(aminomethyl)piperidinium), using a combination of ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy and first-principles calculations. In (4AMP)PbI4, upon Rashba band splitting, the spin-dependent scattering of hot electrons is responsible for accelerating hot-carrier cooling at longer delays. Importantly, the hot-carrier cooling of (4AMP)PbI4 can be extended by manipulating the spin state of the hot carriers. Our findings suggest a new approach for prolonging hot-carrier cooling in hybrid perovskites, which is conducive to further improving the performance of hot-carrier-based optoelectronic and spintronic devices.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of a singular Weyl point surrounded by charged nodal walls in PtGa

Constrained by the Nielsen-Ninomiya no-go theorem, in all so-far experimentally determined Weyl semimetals (WSMs) the Weyl points (WPs) always appear in pairs in the momentum space with no exception. As a consequence, Fermi arcs occur on surfaces which connect the projections of the WPs with opposite chiral charges. However, this situation can be circumvented in the case of unpaired WP, without relevant surface Fermi arc connecting its surface projection, appearing singularly, while its Berry curvature field is absorbed by nontrivial charged nodal walls. Here, combining angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy with density functional theory calculations, we show experimentally that a singular Weyl point emerges in PtGa at the center of the Brillouin zone (BZ), which is surrounded by closed Weyl nodal walls located at the BZ boundaries and there is no Fermi arc connecting its surface projection. Our results reveal that nontrivial band crossings of different dimensionalities can emerge concomitantly in condensed matter, while their coexistence ensures the net topological charge of different dimensional topological objects to be zero. Our observation extends the applicable range of the original Nielsen-Ninomiya no-go theorem which was derived from zero dimensional paired WPs with opposite chirality.
ChemistryNature.com

Tuning of lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst

Developing efficient and low-cost electrocatalysts for oxygen evolution reaction is crucial in realizing practical energy systems for sustainable fuel production and energy storage from renewable energy sources. However, the inherent linear scaling relation for most catalytic materials imposes a theoretical overpotential ceiling, limiting the development of efficient electrocatalysts. Herein, using modeled NaxMn3O7 materials, we report an effective strategy to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst through tuning both lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation via alkali metal ion mediation. Specifically, the number of Na+ is linked with lattice oxygen reactivity, which is determined by the number of oxygen hole in oxygen lone-pair states formed by native Mn vacancies, governing the barrier symmetry between O–H bond cleavage and O–O bond formation. On the other hand, the presence of Na+ could have specific noncovalent interaction with pendant oxygen in *OOH to overcome the limitation from linear scaling relation, reducing the overpotential ceiling. Combining in situ spectroscopy-based characterization with first-principles calculations, we demonstrate that an intermediate level of Na+ mediation (NaMn3O7) exhibits the optimum oxygen evolution activity. This work provides a new rational recipe to develop highly efficient catalyst towards water oxidation or other oxidative reactions through tuning lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation.
ScienceNature.com

MADS1 maintains barley spike morphology at high ambient temperatures

Temperature stresses affect plant phenotypic diversity. The developmental stability of the inflorescence, required for reproductive success, is tightly regulated by the interplay of genetic and environmental factors. However, the mechanisms underpinning how plant inflorescence architecture responds to temperature are largely unknown. We demonstrate that the barley SEPALLATA MADS-box protein HvMADS1 is responsible for maintaining an unbranched spike architecture at high temperatures, while the loss-of-function mutant forms a branched inflorescence-like structure. HvMADS1 exhibits increased binding to target promoters via A-tract CArG-box motifs, which change conformation with temperature. Target genes for high-temperature-dependent HvMADS1 activation are predominantly associated with inflorescence differentiation and phytohormone signalling. HvMADS1 directly regulates the cytokinin-degrading enzyme HvCKX3 to integrate temperature response and cytokinin homeostasis, which is required to repress meristem cell cycle/division. Our findings reveal a mechanism by which genetic factors direct plant thermomorphogenesis, extending the recognized role of plant MADS-box proteins in floral development.
ChemistryNature.com

Experimental signatures of nodeless multiband superconductivity in a \(\hbox {2H-Pd}_{0.08} \hbox {TaSe}_2\) single crystal

In order to understand the superconducting gap nature of a \(\hbox {2H-Pd}_{0.08} \hbox {TaSe}_2\) single crystal with \(T_{c} = 3.13 \text { K}\), in-plane thermal conductivity \(\kappa \), in-plane London penetration depth \(\lambda _{\text {L}}\), and the upper critical fields \(H_{c2}\) have been investigated. At zero magnetic field, it is found that no residual linear term \(\kappa _{0}/T\) exists and \(\lambda _{\text {L}}\) follows a power-law \(T^n\) (T: temperature) with n = 2.66 at \(T \le \frac{1}{3}T_c\), supporting nodeless superconductivity. Moreover, the magnetic-field dependence of \(\kappa _{0}\)/T clearly shows a shoulder-like feature at a low field region. The temperature dependent \(H_{c2}\) curves for both in-plane and out-of-plane field directions exhibit clear upward curvatures near \(T_c\), consistent with the shape predicted by the two-band theory and the anisotropy ratio between the \(H_{c2}\)(T) curves exhibits strong temperature-dependence. All these results coherently suggest that \(\hbox {2H-Pd}_{0.08} \hbox {TaSe}_2\) is a nodeless, multiband superconductor.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the chemical space of protein–protein interaction inhibitors through machine learning

Although protein–protein interactions (PPIs) have emerged as the basis of potential new therapeutic approaches, targeting intracellular PPIs with small molecule inhibitors is conventionally considered highly challenging. Driven by increasing research efforts, success rates have increased significantly in recent years. In this study, we analyze the physicochemical properties of 9351 non-redundant inhibitors present in the iPPI-DB and TIMBAL databases to define a computational model for active compounds acting against PPI targets. Principle component analysis (PCA) and k-means clustering were used to identify plausible PPI targets in regions of interest in the active group in the chemical space between active and inactive iPPI compounds. Notably, the uniquely defined active group exhibited distinct differences in activity compared with other active compounds. These results demonstrate that active compounds with regions of interest in the chemical space may be expected to provide insights into potential PPI inhibitors for particular protein targets.
Nature.com

Assessment of image generation by quantum annealer

Quantum annealing was originally proposed as an approach for solving combinatorial optimization problems using quantum effects. D-Wave Systems has released a production model of quantum annealing hardware. However, the inherent noise and various environmental factors in the hardware hamper the determination of optimal solutions. In addition, the freezing effect in regions with weak quantum fluctuations generates outputs approximately following a Gibbs–Boltzmann distribution at an extremely low temperature. Thus, a quantum annealer may also serve as a fast sampler for the Ising spin-glass problem, and several studies have investigated Boltzmann machine learning using a quantum annealer. Previous developments have focused on comparing the performance in the standard distance of the resulting distributions between conventional methods in classical computers and sampling by a quantum annealer. In this study, we focused on the performance of a quantum annealer as a generative model from a different aspect. To evaluate its performance, we prepared a discriminator given by a neural network trained on an a priori dataset. The evaluation results show a higher performance of quantum annealer compared with the classical approach for Boltzmann machine learning in training of the generative model. However the generation of the data suffers from the remanent quantum fluctuation in the quantum annealer. The quality of the generated images from the quantum annealer gets worse than the ideal case of the quantum annealing and the classical Monte-Carlo sampling.
ChemistryNature.com

Solvent-free microwave synthesis of ultra-small Ru-MoC@CNT with strong metal-support interaction for industrial hydrogen evolution

Exploring a simple, fast, solvent-free synthetic method for large-scale preparation of cheap, highly active electrocatalysts for industrial hydrogen evolution reaction is one of the most promising work today. In this work, a simple, fast and solvent-free microwave pyrolysis method is used to synthesize ultra-small (3.5 nm) Ru-Mo2C@CNT catalyst with heterogeneous structure and strong metal-support interaction in one step. The Ru-Mo2C@CNT catalyst only exhibits an overpotential of 15 mV at a current density of 10 mA cm−2, and exhibits a large turnover frequency value up to 21.9 s−1 under an overpotential of 100 mV in 1.0 M KOH. In addition, this catalyst can reach high current densities of 500 mA cm−2 and 1000 mA cm−2 at low overpotentials of 56 mV and 78 mV respectively, and it displays high stability of 1000 h. This work provides a feasible way for the reasonable design of other large-scale production catalysts.