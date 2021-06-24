Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Lewis Carmichael: Scotland & Edinburgh lock retires at 26

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland and Edinburgh second row Lewis Carmichael has retired from playing aged 26 after "a number of concussions over a short period of time". The lock forward played 47 Edinburgh games over five years and won two Scotland caps in 2018. Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill described Carmichael as "a...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Scotland Edinburgh#Scottish Rugby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldtheoffsideline.com

Edinburgh Rugby

Independent news and match reports for Edinburgh Rugby, founded in 1872 and currently playing home games at Myreside and Murrayfield. Edinburgh is Scotland’s capital rugby club, competing in Scottish and European rugby for nearly 150 years. The club is coached by Richard Cockerill and competes in the Guinness PRO14 and European Challenge Cup.
TrafficAUTOCAR.co.uk

Edinburgh set to implement low-emissions zone in 2022

A low-emissions zone (LEZ) will be implemented in Edinburgh city centre from 2022 if plans receive approval on 17 June, with a two-year grace period. The LEZ, as with similar schemes in Bath, Birmingham, London and Oxford, would ban all non-Euro 6 diesel vehicles from spring next year, along with all petrol vehicles that don't meet Euro 4 emissions standards.
Restaurantswhatsoninedinburgh.co.uk

Could this be the quirkiest culinary collaboration in Edinburgh

Ozen Street Food announces a collaboration with Laila. Launching on Friday 25th June, a range of exclusive dishes will be available at both food venues for a strictly limited time only. Ozen Street Food teams up with Laila to create a limited-edition menu. When Ozen burst onto Edinburgh’s street food...
SoccerBBC

Steven Naismith: Former Scotland forward retires from playing

Former Scotland forward Steven Naismith has announced his retirement from playing at age 34 and will become player development manager at Hearts. Naismith had been with Hearts since 2019 and helped them win promotion from the Championship last season. After starting at Kilmarnock, he won six trophies with Rangers before...
Drinkswhatsoninedinburgh.co.uk

Edinburgh brewery takes Pride in new product launch

One of Scotland’s leading independent breweries has teamed up with LGBTQ+ rights charity, Stonewall, to celebrate diversity with a new product launch. As part of Pride month in June, Cold Town Brewery in central Edinburgh has just released a new limited edition ‘Proud as Helles’ lager as part of its ongoing support for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people across Britain.
Trafficedinburgh.gov.uk

Have your say on Edinburgh’s LEZ

Once implemented, the LEZ would require all motor vehicles, other than mopeds and motorcycles (and exempted vehicles), to meet minimum emissions standards to enter the zone freely. Those that don’t will be subject to penalties, starting at £60. We intend to introduce the LEZ by spring 2022, with a two-year grace period before enforcement begins, to help people adjust to the changes.
Restaurantswhatsoninedinburgh.co.uk

Scotland Events Chef of the Year goes wild at Edinburgh sculpture park

Chef Barry Bryson is bringing his unique style of culinary creativity to Edinburgh’s Jupiter Artland near Wilkieston this summer with a series of ten wild dining events. Scotland’s Events Chef of Year is bringing his unique style of culinary creativity to Edinburgh’s Jupiter Artland near Wilkieston this summer with a series of ten wild dining events.
RugbySkySports

Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow named England A captain for Sunday's clash vs Scotland A

Gloucester flanker Lewis Ludlow will captain England A in Sunday's clash with Scotland A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. England have selected 11 uncapped players for the non-cap international encounter, with Leicester prop Ellis Genge vice-captain on his home ground. Bristol's Harry Randall and Wasps' Jacob Umaga will pair up...
MoviesBBC

Fast and Furious actor enjoys 'destroying' Edinburgh

Hollywood actor John Cena has praised Edinburgh as a great location "to destroy" during filming for the latest Fast & Furious movie. The star, famed for his World Wresting Entertainment (WWE) performances, filmed scenes in Edinburgh in September 2019 alongside Vin Diesel. The F9 film was released in UK cinemas...
U.K.Posted by
Mental_Floss

8 Facts About Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle has loomed above the city since the 12th century. Not all of the original castle remains—parts have been destroyed and rebuilt throughout its long history—but the fortress, besieged more times than any other castle than Europe, has survived almost 1000 years of turmoil to retain its perch above Scotland’s capital. Here are eight notable facts about this historical landmark.
U.K.lincolnshireworld.com

Tribute paid in Sleaford-area village to Duke of Edinburgh

Members of Ruskington Parish Council were joined in the village’s Memorial Garden by staff and Duke of Edinburgh Award students from St George’s Academy for the event, held on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday. The picture shows Coun Graham Conway with the St George’s students.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Sophie discusses loss of Duke of Edinburgh

The Countess of Wessex has reflected on the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh amid a tumultuous year for the royal family. In an interview with BBC Radio 5’s Naga Munchetty, Sophie also discussed the ongoing prevalence of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war in global conflicts as well as the importance of raising awareness of the cause and supporting its survivors.
Worldbritishmuslim-magazine.com

The sound of bagpipes is never far away in Edinburgh

… nor the sight of a countless variety tartan. This is Scotland’s capital city, dramatically placed between cliffs and the sea. Within minutes you can be walking through narrow medieval streets and discovering hidden secrets underground, exploring a massive castle or enjoying some shopping within the spacious surroundings of Princes Street before relaxing in amid the beauty of Princes Street gardens.
Technologyfoodieexplorers.co.uk

Retro gaming bar to open in Edinburgh – NQ64

NQ64 is set to open in Edinburgh this summer – An Arcade Bar that takes retro gaming as seriously as its booze offering. NQ64 is set to make its debut in Scotland when it opens on Edinburgh’s Lothian Road this summer. The former Badabing bar will be transformed into a signature NQ64 neon graffiti-splattered, gaming and drinking den. They’ll be serving up craft beers and game-themed cocktails alongside a selection of retro arcade machines and classic consoles.
Educationnewtonnews.co.uk

Woodham Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Awards

Woodham Academy are delighted to announce that 35 year 11 students have completed the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award. Through the Leadership Academy programme, students have shown great perseverance, resilience and determination to accomplish this award in unprecedented circumstances. Woodham Academy became a licence holder for the Duke of Edinburgh Award in 2019 and are indebted to GAMP for their funding contribution which made it possible for the school to offer the programme to Key Stage 4 students. Brian Riley, Great Aycliffe & Middridge Partnership Coordinator, said, “the GAMP Board are proud that the young people achieved their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Awards recently and their effort and dedication was outstanding. It is always a pleasure for the GAMP Board to support young people’s projects such as this, well done to all the young people concerned and the staff at Woodham Academy.” This award helps to encourage students to raise their aspirations, become leaders and have a prosperous future. Consequently, it is recognised nationally and internationally by universities and employers. We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements, they have worked so hard as a team to gain this qualification.
WorldTravel Weekly

Edinburgh airport to build 11-acre solar farm

An 11-acre solar farm is to be built at Edinburgh airport as part of a new sustainability push. The facility will provide a quarter of the airport’s energy needs and construction is due to begin later this year. It is expected to be operational next summer and has been supported...
Worldglobalarbitrationreview.com

ICCA Edinburgh postponed again

The ICCA Congress in Edinburgh has been postponed once again due to the pandemic and will now take place in late 2022. Global Arbitration Review (GAR) is the online home for international arbitration specialists, telling them everything they need to know about all the developments that matter.