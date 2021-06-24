Lewis Carmichael: Scotland & Edinburgh lock retires at 26

Woodham Academy are delighted to announce that 35 year 11 students have completed the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award. Through the Leadership Academy programme, students have shown great perseverance, resilience and determination to accomplish this award in unprecedented circumstances. Woodham Academy became a licence holder for the Duke of Edinburgh Award in 2019 and are indebted to GAMP for their funding contribution which made it possible for the school to offer the programme to Key Stage 4 students. Brian Riley, Great Aycliffe & Middridge Partnership Coordinator, said, “the GAMP Board are proud that the young people achieved their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Awards recently and their effort and dedication was outstanding. It is always a pleasure for the GAMP Board to support young people’s projects such as this, well done to all the young people concerned and the staff at Woodham Academy.” This award helps to encourage students to raise their aspirations, become leaders and have a prosperous future. Consequently, it is recognised nationally and internationally by universities and employers. We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements, they have worked so hard as a team to gain this qualification.