CHICAGO — At least 10 people were injured in overnight shootings across the city of Chicago, according to police. A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was sitting in the living room of his home in the 1500 block of West 61st Street just before 10:35 p.m. when several shots were fired through the victim’s front window, striking him in the head and neck. The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.