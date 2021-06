For those that want to enjoy some of Colorado's spectacular beauty but don't want to work too hard to make it happen, Cascade Falls in Ouray is the perfect hike for you. There are some breathtaking places in Colorado that are simply stunning. The problem is, oftentimes seeing the beauty requires a lengthy or difficult hike that not everybody can do. For example, I wonder how many people have seen the pictures of the fabulous Hanging Lake but have never actually been there because of the difficult hike.