POTUS

America the laggard

By Mike Allen
Driving the news: For anyone comforted by President Biden's "America is back" mantra, N.Y. Times columnist Nick Kristof stacks up a sobering array of data to warn that the U.S. is actually weak on many vital fronts. "Greeks have higher high school graduation rates," Kristoff writes (subscription). "Chileans live longer."

Axios

Axios

Posted by
CNN

Why US Republicans are so focused on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) — "China lied and Americans died." With those words, Elise Stefanik, the number three Republican in the House of Representatives, showed her party's plan to put the origins of the pandemic at the center of next year's midterm elections. Republicans are calling on Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to hold hearings on whether the virus was naturally transmitted from animals to humans or leaked out of a lab in Wuhan in China. They want to paint Democrats as defending the ruling Chinese Communist Party by not being more active in punishing Beijing for the virus.
Posted by
Axios

Biden administration targeting "movable middle" in new vaccine push

The Biden administration is sending their A-list officials — and actual celebrities — across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers in a major vaccine push, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: President Biden had previously set a goal of vaccinating 70% of U.S. adults...
Posted by
Axios

Biden orders U.S. airstrikes on Iran-backed militias near Iraq-Syria border

President Joe Biden directed airstrikes on Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region in response to unmanned aerial vehicle attacks, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Sunday. Driving the news: U.S. military forces conducted the "defensive precision airstrikes" against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in...
POTUSNPR

Adam Serwer On New Book: 'The Cruelty Is The Point' In Trump's America

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer about his new book, The Cruelty is the Point: The Past, Present and Future of Trump's America. You may have heard the phrase, the cruelty is the point, used a lot over the last few years. It's become something of a catchphrase among pundits as a way to criticize former President Donald Trump and his brand of politics. It was coined by Adam Serwer, staff writer at The Atlantic magazine. His 2018 essay of that name was just one of many that he wrote during Trump's presidency as he tried to make sense of it and the larger political movement Trump's base represents. Now Serwer is out with a collection of essays, also with that title. In it, he peels back history to argue that Trump's rise to power was no aberration in American history and that the political project of Trumpism is still very much alive. The full title is "The Cruelty Is The Point: The Past, Present And Future Of Trump's America."
Posted by
Axios

Former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel dies at 91

Former Sen. Mike Gravel, who served Alaska as a Democrat from 1969-1981, died on Saturday, the AP reports. Driving the news: Gravel was a noted anti-war politician, who led a filibuster against the Vietnam draft and read over 4,000 pages of the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional record. Gravel ran...
Posted by
Axios

U.S. ships first 2 million Pfizer COVID vaccine doses to Peru

The Biden administration will begin shipping 2 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine abroad Monday, with the first batch expected to arrive in Peru directly from the U.S. this week, CNN reports. Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to make the U.S. "an arsenal of vaccines for the...
Posted by
Axios

Biden promises Ghani "sustained" partnership with Afghanistan

President Biden assured President Ashraf Ghani on Friday that the United States would maintain a "sustained" partnership with Afghanistan following the U.S. troop withdrawal. The big picture: The oval office meeting comes as Afghanistan faces increasingly dire threats from a violent insurgency. The U.S. withdrawal — which had a deadline...
Politicskeywestlou.com

BIGGEST THREAT TO AMERICA IS AMERICA

Famed New York Times writer Nicholas Kristoff wrote a soul searching Opinion piece 6/23/21. Titled: The Biggest Threat to America Is America Itself. Why would America be a threat to itself? Isn’t America the greatest nation on earth?. Kristoff believes America is not what it used to be. It has...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

DeSantis gets standing ovation by promising to put on the 'full armor of God' to fight against leftism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earned a standing ovation after promising to put on the "full armor of God" to fight against leftism. "It ain't going to be easy," DeSantis said about taking a stand against the Left at last weekend’s Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference. "You got to be strong. You got to put on the full armor of God. You got to take a stand, take a stand against the Left's schemes. You got to stand your ground. You got to be firm. You will face flaming arrows but take up the shield of faith and fight on."
Posted by
The Hill

America's execution mess

On Wednesday, June 16, the South Carolina Supreme Court vacated death warrants for two men scheduled to die this month, Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens. The court ruled that the state could not proceed with its plan to use the electric chair in their executions without first offering the alternative of either lethal injection or firing squad. Failing to do so, the court said, violated the “statutory right of inmates to elect the manner of their execution.”
Posted by
CNN

The pandemic wrought a new America

(CNN) — America is heading into a best of times, worst of times summer as the longed-for promise of deliverance from Covid-19 is tempered by spasms of violent crime, economic false starts and unexpected obstacles on the road to freedom. Things are demonstrably better. A 300 million vaccine effort gave...
POTUSThe Guardian

America is turning into a lottery society

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Chuck Schumer have spent months asking Joe Biden to use his authority to eliminate or reduce crushing student debt. Biden promised to do so, and all he has to do is sign this piece of paper. But he has refused, despite new Roosevelt Institute research showing that educational debt relief “would provide more benefits to those with fewer economic resources and could play a critical role in addressing the racial wealth gap and building the Black middle class”.
Posted by
The Hill

America's oxymoron economy

America currently has an oxymoron economy: high unemployment but record job openings. These should be mutually exclusive; instead, they are becoming stubbornly persistent. They are also the biggest reason to study governments’ role during COVID-19. The economy has grown strongly for three straight quarters. In the first quarter of 2021...
POTUSWashington Post

America is back. And it’s popular.

Presidents historically have enjoyed foreign trips to showcase their personal diplomatic skills. Such excursions provide the chance to escape from tussles with Congress and the 24/7 constant news cycle. President Biden — unlike his predecessor, who was the subject of ridicule and provided cringeworthy moments such as his Helsinki news conference in which he sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence community — gave Americans reason to be proud in his first trip abroad.