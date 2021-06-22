Cancel
Hays, KS

Marvin O. Dreiling

Hays Daily News
 16 days ago

Hays - Marvin O. Dreiling, 95, Hays, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at HaysMed. He was born August 6, 1925 on the family farm northwest of Victoria, the third of twelve children to Alphonse and Sophia (Sander) Dreiling. In 1944, he graduated from Victoria High School. He was in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. On February 27, 1954 he was united in marriage to Dorothy M. Dreiling at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hays. They were married 67 years. Marvin raised Angus cattle and was a farmer. His memberships included: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays VFW Post #9076, the St. Joseph Third Degree Knights of Columbus Council #1325, and the St. Fidelis Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He served on the Farm Bureau Board of Directors and the American Soil Conservation Society Board. Most important to Marvin were his faith, family, and friendships. He found joy in Sunday family drives in the country to look at cattle and wheat and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed coffee with friends and never knew a stranger.

