UK Court of Appeal confirms Deliveroo riders are self employed

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Court of Appeal on Thursday confirmed that riders for food delivery platform Deliveroo were self-employed by dismissing an appeal by the IWGB union against past judgments on the riders’ status, the company said.

Deliveroo said it was the fourth court judgment in the UK which had determined its riders were self-employed, following a judgment by the Central Arbitration Committee and two such judgments at the High Court. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

