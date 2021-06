So, you’re thinking about retirement, voluntary or not. According to the Federal Reserve, 2,600,000 people have done so since February 2020. Have you been thinking also about how long you may be living in that arena of nonworking bliss? Perhaps you should. A person in the U.S., age 65 today, has an estimated life expectancy of a little over 19 years, and that’s just the average, meaning many will live longer than that — some much longer.