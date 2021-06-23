Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Shooting in Grand Junction Leaves One Injured

By Nate Wilde
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities have reported a shooting earlier today, Wednesday, June 23rd just after 10 a.m. in the Grand Junction suburb of Orchard Mesa.

kool1079.com
Community Policy
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Orchard, CO
City
Orchard Mesa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kkco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Dangers of Poudre River Covered First Hand in New Video

The Poudre Fire Authority, along with other partners, has already rescued nearly 20 people this season; only two were outside of the city. The 2021 Poudre RiverFest is happening now through the beginning of August celebrating all the wonderful things about the Poudre. Part of celebrating also means highlighting how everyone wishing to be on the water, should take care.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Man Punched and Choked a Flight Attendant at DIA

A Colorado man allegedly punched and choked a flight attendant at the Denver International Airport. On June 17, 2021 at the Denver International Airport a flight attendant was punched AND choked while riding the airport's concourse train, according to 9News. Authorities aren't sure what caused the Colorado man, Jeffrey Hiers, to attack the Southwest flight attendant.