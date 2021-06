HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation into law that extends the most critical components of the COVID-19 disaster declaration emergency. House Bill 854 extends the emergency waivers under the COVID-19 emergency until September 30, 2021, unless sooner terminated. It also amends the Administrative Code to require an executive agency to preserve all records in their possession relating to the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration in accordance with the agency’s existing record retention policy. Wolf also signed legislation that expands the Family Caregiver Support Program to provide much-needed supports to individuals who are providing care for their loved ones. House Bill 464 amends the Family Caregiver Support Act to reflect current federal eligibility standards, removes provisions that limit available support for home modifications and assistive devices, and prohibit primary caregivers from receiving benefits if they are a perpetrator in a substantiated case of abuse.