Snap’s Stock To Gain On Content?

Markets were off to a mixed start today, with the Dow heading slightly lower, the S&P 500 flat, but tech stocks having their day up about 0.7%. That Nasdaq gain brings it to an all-time record, as enthusiasm for tech stocks returns to the market after a short period where value was finally outperforming growth. This was likely due to some movement lower in Treasury yields, as the inflation scare from early in the month appears to have subsided. If you’re looking for something a little less risky than individual stocks, this week’s Top Buy ETFs are here to find a diversified way to gain exposure to certain sectors of the market. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several to look out for this week based on their fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days.