Snap’s Stock To Gain On Content?
Snap’s stock (NYSE: SNAP) has gained 288% since the end of 2019 and 26% since the end of 2020 to $63 currently. The stock has risen gradually since the Q1 2021 earnings, bar a small dip in first half of May which was in sync with the overall market. For Q1 2021 the company recorded a revenue rise of 66% y-o-y to $770 million while the operating cash flow improved by $131 million to $137 million. DAU’s were 280 million in Q1 2021, an increase of 51 million (22% y-o-y). The company continued to experience traction in its content offering. In March, over 125 million Snapchatters used Spotlight, a platform surfacing the most entertaining Snaps from the community. They also launched Spotlight in three new countries-India, Mexico, and Brazil-making it live in a total of 14 countries.www.forbes.com