“If an egg is broken by an outside force, life ends. If broken by an inside force life begins. Great Things always begin from the inside.” — Jim Kwik. In kubernetes, service is an abstraction for a logical set of pods, which are grouped together using a label. This set of pods are determined by the selector. Using this selector k8s api can reach this set of pods using the service name. For these services, k8s will create a k8s endpoint object. This endpoint will have the ip address mapping of the pods. This is created automatically for services with a defined selector.