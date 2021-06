While taking a vivid look at the article being published on the spiteful statements made by the immediate past United States Secretary of State and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, all I saw was nothing but a tool (Pompeo) that is craving for relevance, and being used by the news agency to propagate pernicious propaganda aimed at the heart of Nigeria’s unity by creating extreme religious bigotry among the peaceful citizens, and to also disrupt President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.