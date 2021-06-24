Cancel
A Carbon Copy Forecast Through Next Thursday

By Scott Martin
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s back to more of a typical late June pattern for Central Alabama as we’ll start off with a decent bit of sunshine for your Thursday, but by the afternoon we’ll have a few isolated to scattered showers and storms fire up during the main heating of the day. Chances will be higher across the southern third of the area, while the northern two-thirds will be mostly dry. Heat will be building out to our west while temperatures will be on the mild side to our east. Our afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s from northeast to southwest.

www.alabamawx.com
